Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 12

By Josh Timmers
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy “terrified of needles” 13-year-old daughter got her second vaccination shot today. All the staff at the vaccination station applauded her after she got it. Both South Bend and Myrtle Beach won and got back to .500 with identical 17-17 records tonight. Iowa Cubs. The Iowa Cubs were seized by...

www.bleedcubbieblue.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Sampson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Brewers#Minor League#Iowa Cubs#The Columbus Clippers#Angels#South Bend Cubs#Rbi#Myrtle Beach Pelicans#Greenjackets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Fredericksburg, TXFredericksburg Standard

Minor league girls win tournament

This past weekend, the Fredericksburg Minor League Girls All-Star team played and won first place at a tournament in Georgetown. There were 10 all-star teams, mostly from the Austin area. It was a double-elimination tournament. “We lost the first and only game Saturday which put us in the loser’s bracket....
MLBallfans.co

Minors Matters: Pirates Minor League report – 6/22/2021

No. 1 – Nick Gonzales. Gonzales remains sidelined with a broken pinky finger and is expected to be out for another week or so. The club’s top pick in the 2020 draft was hitting .294 with two home runs and five RBIs at High-A Greensboro when he injured his finger on a collision at first base. According to the Grasshoppers website, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the injury was a fracture to the volar plate, a ligament that joins two bones in the pinky finger. The Grasshoppers website estimated that – barring complications – Gonzales would return to the lineup in late June or early July.
MLBentertainmentearth.com

Major League Baseball Modern Kris Bryant (Chicago Cubs) 3 3/4-Inch ReAction Figure

Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, and a Major League Baseball Modern Kris Bryant (Chicago Cubs) 3 3/4-Inch ReAction Figure! This retro-styled 3 3/4-inch plastic action figure comes packaged on a 6-inch by 9-inch cardback, just like you remember in the 1970s and 1980s. Collect them all!
MLBFrankfort Times

Chicago Cubs-San Diego Runs

Padres third. Yu Darvish lines out to deep left field to Joc Pederson. Tommy Pham singles to right field. Manny Machado singles to left field. Tommy Pham scores. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to shortstop, Patrick Wisdom to Anthony Rizzo. Manny Machado to second. Fernando Tatis Jr. strikes out swinging.
Springfield, MOArkansas Online

Minor league baseball

Ian McKinney (3-0) struck out 11 and allowed 1 hit in seven innings, and Arkansas scored two runs in the sixth inning to break a scoreless game en route to the victory over the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo. David Scheaffer led off the sixth with a...
MLBYardbarker

June 9th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Canadians Gold Rush

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. New Hampshire- Simeon Woods Richardson looked good over 5 innings. Samad Taylor homered for the second straight game and has hits in every game in the month of June for an 8-game hit streak.
MLBYardbarker

June 10th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Big day for Cullen Large

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- Game1 the score was 0-0 until the RailRiders scored single runs in the 5th, 6th, and 7th. Cullen Large made it interesting with a 2-run homer in the bottom half the 7th. Catcher Rodrigo Vigil made his Bisons debut.
MLBYardbarker

June 11th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Fisher Cats explode for 8 runs in the 10th

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- The Herd scored 4 runs on 8 hits cashing in 3 of those runs in the 6th inning. Cullen Large had another strong game and Thomas Hatch looked good in his rehab start.
NFLchatsports.com

'This Is Not Farm Minor League Sports'

Tommy Tuberville, Minor League Baseball, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, National Collegiate Athletic Association. Tommy Tuberville will be backing any sort of legislation that requires the NCAA to pay athletes anytime soon ... Here's the U.S. Senator and former Auburn football head coach telling TMZ Sports he firmly believes college...
MLBvegasodds.com

Free MLB Pick: St.Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs Prediction & Lines (June 13)

Today we get an interesting contest of Sunday Night baseball for bettors as the St.Louis Cardinals are set to face off against the Chicago Cubs in the conclusion of their three game series. The Cardinals have gotten straight up bullied in the first two games of the series with the opening 5-8 loss including a notable 14 pitch at bat with Anthony Rizzo resulting in him cranking it out of the park, tying the game, and changing the momentum of the game in their favor.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs 2021 Rule 5 Draft & Minor League Free-Agent Watch List

As things stand right now... 64 Cubs minor leaguers are eligible for selection in the December 2021 MLB Rule 5 Draft, and 47 Cubs minor leaguers (36 post-2021 6YFA and eleven 2021 second-contract players) are eligible to be declared MLB Rule 9 (formerly known as MLB Rule 55) minor league 6YFA at 5 PM Eastern on the 5th day after the final game of the 2021 World Series (or at 5 PM Eastern on October 15th if the 2021 World Series is cancelled).
MLBtheScore

Blue Jays' Manoah tossed for HBP after benches clear in Baltimore

Tempers flared between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Saturday, leading to both benches clearing and one ejection. The action began in the bottom of the fourth when Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah surrendered back-to-back homers to Baltimore's Ryan Mountcastle and DJ Stewart. Manoah's next...
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Angels Minor League Review

Last week: 4-3 A couple of ex-Angels have set the tone for the Bees since the beginning of June. Matt Thaiss has absolutely destroyed the baseball to the tune of a .333/.440/.881/1.321 line since the calendar flipped. Thaiss has been hitting for average and getting on base all year, as his season line of .319/.430/.637/1.067 proves, but the extra-base hits have come in bunches as of late for the former Virginia Cavalier. After playing 20 games in May and only getting six extra-base hits, Thaiss has 11 in 11 June contests. The other ex-Angel who is terrorizing Triple-A West pitching is Luis Rengifo. The 24-year-old has hit three home runs over the last three games, raising his June slash line to an impressive .391/.440/.783/1.223. Rumor-mill favorite Jo Adell has hit a rough patch over the last week, going homerless in seven games. Even worse, Adell has struck out 14 times and walked zero. Despite the bad week, Adell still leads all of Minor League Baseball in home runs with 15.
MLBallfans.co

Cubs Sign Catcher Tim Susnara to a Minor League Deal

With P.J. Higgins heading to the 60-day IL (joining Austin Romine there), with Jose Lobaton currently up to back up Willson Contreras, with the team having run through so many catchers already, and heck, with even prospect Miguel Amaya on the Injured List at Double-A, the Cubs just flat out need more catching depth.
MLBBless You Boys

Minor League pitching depth

AAA: Alex Faedo (IL) AA: Paul Richan, Elvin Rodriguez, Joey Wentz (Currently rehab at A-) I think the best of the bunch can be Wentz and Richan. I think Faedo and Elvin have some promise. The rest are too far away with Montero probably being the most interesting one of the remaining with just being 20 at A+ already. Of course, Franklin Perez is still technically in the system, but I wonder if his durability moves him to relief at best if he even were to make it? So then the question for the Tigers? Do they target more pitching in the draft this year? Do they actually take Leiter with their first pick (would not be opposed). Do they target a bunch more pitching throughout the draft? Will be interesting, but yes Tigers depth at pitching is getting weak. However, I would blame some of that on the lack of picks teams are getting in draft with just 5 rounds to draft last year. Tigers have generally been pretty good finding some later round talent... at least some to fill the depth in the system. However, this year will also be limited to 20 rounds (half what it was in the past years). So Tigers might need to be a little more aggressive in picking up pitching prospects this year.
MLBYardbarker

June 18th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Zach Logue with 8K for Herd

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- Zach Logue held the Rochester RedWings to one hit over 7 shutout innings. Buffalo scored 5 runs off 6 hits. Dilson Herrera led the charge with a HR and a double.