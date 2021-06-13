Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nets coach Steve Nash sends stern Joe Harris warning to Bucks ahead of Game 4

basketball-addict.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris was not so sharp in his shooting in their Game 3 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but head coach Steve Nash is not losing confidence in his marksman. In fact, Nash is even willing to bet that should the Bucks allow him to get the same good looks he had […] The post Nets coach Steve Nash sends stern Joe Harris warning to Bucks ahead of Game 4 appeared first on ClutchPoints.

www.basketball-addict.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Nash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stern#The Milwaukee Bucks#Clutchpoints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAthelines.com

Why Are The Bucks Favored Over The Nets In Game 3?

Two games into their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Brooklyn Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks have their backs against the wall. They’re down 0-2, having been wiped out in a stunning 39-point defeat in Game 2. Yet, a look at the betting line sees the Bucks favored over the Nets for Game 3.
NBANewsday

Steve Nash on Nets' loss in Game 3 -- live and learn

This is where things get interesting. For the first two games of their Eastern Conference semifinals series, rookie coach Steve Nash was outcoaching two-time Coach of the Year winner Mike Budenholzer as his Nets team jumped out to a 2-0 lead on the Milwaukee Bucks in their best-of-seven series. This...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant stopper, PJ Tucker, gets ripped by Nets coach Steve Nash

It’s safe to say Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash is not happy with the way Milwaukee Bucks forward PJ Tucker is guarding Kevin Durant in their playoffs series so far. For Nash, the way Tucker has been playing–especially in Games 3 and 4 in Milwaukee–is no longer basketball. Of course, more physicality and intense defense are expected in the playoffs, but the Nets coach expressed his belief that Tucker is going way beyond that.
NBAPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Nets radio analyst: Steve Nash deserves more credit

Steve Nash didn't receive any first-place votes for NBA Coach of the Year this season. Not surprising news, considering the winning hand he was dealt and the superstar roster he inherited. But the Brooklyn Nets' rookie head coach has lived up to his end of the bargain. Without any prior...
NBANY Daily News

Joe Harris is the perfect complement for Nets Big 3

MILWAUKEE -- Joe Harris might be the best fourth option in the NBA. He’s the league’s most efficient three-point shooter. He doesn’t need the ball in his hands to be effective. He has made visible strides on defense, and he’s expanded his game beyond the three-point line. And he plays...
NBANewsday

The Nets had no shot in Game 3 against the Bucks

There was a solar eclipse visible along the eastern seaboard Thursday morning, a rare and beautiful occurrence. And then about 12 hours later there was maybe an equally rare, but horrifically ugly, unnatural event -- as two of the best offensive teams the NBA has seen combined to set the league back decades.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Refs In Bucks vs. Nets Game Are Getting Crushed

The officials for this afternoon’s Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets have taken heat from all sides after one half of basketball. Nets fans are not happy with the refs for allowing Bucks forward P.J. Tucker to play physical defense on Kevin Durant, and they’re also upset that no foul was called on the play point guard Kyrie Irving got hurt. Irving is now out for the rest of the game with a sprained ankle.
NBABrew Hoop

Bucks vs. Nets Game Three Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets square off for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!. Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Nets activate Jeff Green ahead of Game 4 vs. Bucks

Nets forward Jeff Green, still grappling with a left plantar fascia strain, has been activated for Sunday afternoon’s crucial Game 4 contest against the Bucks, per Malika Andrews of ESPN. The Nets lead the series 2-1. The 6-foot-8 tweener forward has been an effective role player for the Nets this...
NBACBS Sports

Kyrie Irving injury update: Steve Nash says Nets 'crossing our fingers' guard not out long with ankle sprain

The injuries just keep rolling in for the Brooklyn Nets. With 5:52 remaining in the second quarter of Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon, All-Star guard Kyrie Irving was writhing in pain on the ground and grabbing at his right ankle. He was able to get up and walk to the locker room under his own power, but would miss the remainder of the game. The good news is that head coach Steve Nash said Irving's initial X-rays came back negative. The star guard will undergo further testing and treatment in the coming days. Irving left Fiserv Forum using crutches and with his right ankle in a walking boot, according to ESPN's Rachel Nichols.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Nash unhappy with how Bucks defended Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash appears to be trying to work the referees already ahead of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. After Milwaukee’s 107-96 win over Brooklyn on Sunday, Nash complained after the game about how the Bucks were allowed to defend Kevin Durant. Nash was particularly frustrated with P.J. Tucker’s defense, calling it “borderline non-basketball physical.”
NBAPosted by
Daily News

Nets not worried after Joe Harris’ Game 3 dud: ‘Every time Joe shoots, we think it’s going in’

MILWAUKEE — Joe Harris was rightfully frustrated. The league’s most efficient regular-season three-point shooter put up a dud in the Nets’ Game 3 loss to the Bucks on Thursday. He shot 1-of-11 from the field and just 1-of-7 from downtown. Had one of his six misses from deep gone in an 86-83 loss could have been decided in overtime. Compounding Harris’ frustration was the quality of looks that ...
NBAdailymagazine.news

Nets vs Bucks: Nash, Durant, Irving react to Game 3 loss | Nets Post Game

In these Nets vs Bucks post-game interviews, Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie irving answer questions about Brooklyn's Game 3 loss to Milwaukee. Both teams shot a combined 37% from the field but in the end, Jrue Holiday's layup late in the 4th quarter was just enough for the Bucks to get by the Nets, 86-83 in game 3. The Nets still lead the series, two games to one. Kyrie Irving: 'Both teams were battling, that's a good old-fashioned playoff game right there'.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Joe Harris: Quiet in Game 4 loss

Harris finished Sunday's Game 4 against the Bucks with just eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist. Harris got loose for 12 three-pointers in Games 1 and 2, but the Bucks have since put the clamps on one of the league's best marksmen. In Game 3, Harris hit just 1-of-11 attempts from the field (1-7 3Pt), and on Sunday he struggled to find any sort of rhythm -- particularly after Kyrie Irving exited with what looked to be a badly sprained ankle. Fantasy-wise, Harris is extremely reliant on three-point shooting, so if he's not rolling from deep, he can be a liability in DFS contests.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Nets' Steve Nash Speaks After Loss to Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets had a 2-0 series lead heading into Thursday night, but the Bucks were able to hold home-court in Milwaukee, winning 86-83. The Nets now have a 2-1 series lead. After the game, Steve Nash spoke to reporters. "Just one of those nights where maybe we didn't execute...