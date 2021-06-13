Warriors’ Stephen Curry makes extremely bold NBA Finals prediction that won’t please Kevin Durant

Say someone were to ask you to imagine the perfect basketball player. What would that guy look like? He’d be tall, at least 6-foot-11. He’d be able to shoot from anywhere on the floor, handle the ball like a much smaller player, and be equally capable of jumping over or gliding through any defenders in his way. He’d be a rebounder, a rim-protector, and capable of defending multiple positions. He’d never miss a free throw and he’d never get tired.