Jazz news: Jordan Clarkson goes full Manny Pacquiao with flagrant punch on Ivica Zubac
Things got a little bit chippy in Game 3 between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers. Newly-crowned Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson was at the thick of the action as he got whistled for a flagrant foul 1 for a blatant hit on Clippers big man Ivica Zubac. Clarkson channeled countryman […] The post Jazz news: Jordan Clarkson goes full Manny Pacquiao with flagrant punch on Ivica Zubac appeared first on ClutchPoints.www.basketball-addict.com