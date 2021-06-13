Pelicans news: Lonzo Ball admits his ‘lowest moment’ that changed his career forever

After losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the playoffs this year, of course the New York Knicks are going to be disappointed, but they need to view this season as a major success. Not only were they not supposed to make the playoffs this year, but the Knicks proved to everybody that they are way ahead of schedule in terms of their “rebuild” process and they finished as the fourth best team in the Eastern Conference during the regular season. That will make them want to improve even more next season and finding a way to acquire New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball could be a perfect way to do just that.