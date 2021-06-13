Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

VIDEO: Jazz star Donovan Mitchell limps to locker room with ankle injury in Game 3

basketball-addict.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonovan Mitchell has been battling an ankle injury that just won’t go away. The Utah Jazz guard had another scare in Game 3 as he landed awkwardly after getting major hang time on an attempt at the rim. Check out the awkward landing from the Jazz All-Star below: Mitchell goes down with Ankle injury #jazzvsclippers […] The post VIDEO: Jazz star Donovan Mitchell limps to locker room with ankle injury in Game 3 appeared first on ClutchPoints.

www.basketball-addict.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#The Utah Jazz Guard#Clutchpoints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAESPN

Donovan Mitchell takes over, scores 45 to spark Utah Jazz rally in Game 1

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell didn't feel well at halftime of Tuesday's Game 1 against the visiting LA Clippers. He was a bit under the weather, feeling nauseated and a little light-headed. And he really felt sick about his performance in the first half. "Yeah, I was definitely feeling it...
NBAarcamax.com

Clippers lose Game 1 when Jazz's Donovan Mitchell scores 45

SALT LAKE CITY — Marcus Morris saw Utah’s Bogdan Bogdanovic coming from the other side of the Clippers’ defense and bided his time before leaping to send the Jazz forward’s shot attempt out of bounds. Yelling in Bogdanovic’s face, he drew a technical foul. Ill-advised? Sure. But the message seemed...
NBASalt Lake Tribune

The Triple Team: Donovan Mitchell’s terrific game outweighs Jazz struggles against zone

Three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 117-111 win over the Los Angeles Clippers from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. Donovan Mitchell has had a completely remarkable playoffs: he’s averaging a point per minute, shooting the ball extremely well, and making very good decisions on the ball. He’s playing like a top-5 player — he might be one.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

Donovan Mitchell hurt late, Utah Jazz defense falls apart as Clippers roll to Game 3 win.

Well, suffice it to say, not much went the way the Utah Jazz planned on Saturday night in Game 3 in Los Angeles. The much-heralded defense, praised for largely shutting down stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the first two games, got abused to the tune of a combined 65 points by those two and 56/53/82 shooting splits by the Clippers as a whole.