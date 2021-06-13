Joel Embiid’s message that sparked monster Ben Simmons performance in Game 3 of Sixers-Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks went up to Philadelphia on Sunday night and beat the Sixers 103-96 in Game 7 of their series to earn a date with the Bucks in the Western Conference Finals. It was a stunner of a series finale as the Sixers were the top team in the East this season and couldn't get it done. Now they are going home, thanks partly to Ben Simmons not being able to get much done, and the Hawks are going to their first conference finals in 50 years.