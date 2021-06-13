Cancel
Joel Embiid’s message that sparked monster Ben Simmons performance in Game 3 of Sixers-Hawks

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia 76ers point-forward Ben Simmons scored just four points in the first half of their Game 3 playoffs showdown with the Atlanta Hawks. Surprisingly, he finished with 18 points. That sudden turnaround in performance, however, could be credited to Joel Embiid who had a simple but encouraging message for the Sixers playmaker at half time. […] The post Joel Embiid’s message that sparked monster Ben Simmons performance in Game 3 of Sixers-Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.

