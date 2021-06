JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — In May 2020, when Danielle Kang learned that qualifying for the Olympic golf tournament had been extended 15 months due to COVID-19, she panicked. And then she cried. At that point, she had mathematically secured her spot to play in Tokyo, and the extension in essence had snatched her dream away from her. It meant so much to her that the idea that she could achieve what she called her “life goal,” have it taken from her and then fail to achieve it again was devastating … even though it was only a hypothetical.