Six days after losing a dramatic match to the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League final, Mexico will try to return to its winning ways on Saturday when El Tri squares off against Honduras in a friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Mexico lost 3-2 in extra time after Christian Pulisic drew and converted a penalty kick late in the contest and El Tri's Andres Guardado failed to match Pulisic with a penalty kick of his own. Saturday's match is one of three friendlies for Mexico before it participates in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.