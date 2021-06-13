Boy, 14, grazed in South Side shooting, police say

A 14-year-old boy’s neck was grazed by a bullet as he was standing on a sidewalk Saturday evening on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Champlain Avenue in the West Woodlawn neighborhood, police said. The shooter is unknown.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.

