Marvel fans have gotten one thing they really wanted in the month of June, with the premiere of Loki on Disney+. However, one thing they haven't gotten is the highly-anticipated trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. And while this may just be our theory, we think fans may want to re-align their expectations, because the trailer for Spider-Man 3 may not arrive until Loki is almost ending. After seeing Loki's premiere episode, and hearing from the cast and creators, it seems more and more likely that Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer will be the first big indicator of how the limited series changes the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in a big way!