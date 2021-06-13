Cancel
Henderson County, NC

Mountain citizens band together to fight contentious Crab Creek storage facility proposal

By Anjali Patel
WLOS.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Henderson County citizens are coming together to fight a proposal for a storage facility in Crab Creek. According to county planning documents, Matthew Cooke, who owns Apple Country Storage in Henderson County, is now looking to build another storage facility at 547 Crab Creek Road. The plan for Crab Creek Mini Storage would include four phases, the facility spanning 125,758 square feet on a 9.53-acre property that is currently undeveloped.

