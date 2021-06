Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he is ready to move forward mentally from the broken ankle that ended his 2020 season. “I’ve buried the injury,” Prescott said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Honestly, guys, you know me, from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life, I’ve buried it mentally. And I think you guys and a lot of people around have to help me in burying it as well as we move forward.”