County tax office needs to be more responsive

Thank you, Paul Schmolke, for writing about problems with the Santa Fe County treasurer (“Tax travails,” Letters to the Editor, June 8). I also received a delinquent tax bill having never received the initial bill and was unable to reach anyone at the Treasurer’s Office. Messages are not returned. I ended up contacting the office of Katherine Miller, county manager. She has someone answer the phone, and this competent assistant transferred me to a person at the Treasurer’s Office. The good news stops there, since this person explained to me how busy the office is and told me I was at fault for not contacting the treasurer after we paid off our home mortgage.