Santa Fe, NM

County tax office needs to be more responsive

 10 days ago

Thank you, Paul Schmolke, for writing about problems with the Santa Fe County treasurer (“Tax travails,” Letters to the Editor, June 8). I also received a delinquent tax bill having never received the initial bill and was unable to reach anyone at the Treasurer’s Office. Messages are not returned. I ended up contacting the office of Katherine Miller, county manager. She has someone answer the phone, and this competent assistant transferred me to a person at the Treasurer’s Office. The good news stops there, since this person explained to me how busy the office is and told me I was at fault for not contacting the treasurer after we paid off our home mortgage.

