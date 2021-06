A year ago, Sheila Rutherford sat in front of her computer, dreading what she was about to do. Rutherford, the race director for the Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby, had just typed up an email announcing the cancellation of the 2020 race due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She knew she had to send it to all the participants, but she agonized over the widespread disappointment that one click would bring.