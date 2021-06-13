Heavy Hex Nuts Market Report by types, applications, players and regions , Gross, market share, CAGR ,Outlook 2026

People in New York, Massachusetts and other northern states should be aware of a massive solar flare that's expected to hit the United States today. According to NOAA, "A G3 (Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect for 30 – 31 October 2021, following a significant solar flare and Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from the Sun that occurred around 11:35 a.m. EDT on Oct. 28. Analysis indicated the CME departed the Sun at a speed of 973 km/s and is forecast to arrive at Earth on Oct. 30, with effects likely continuing into Oct. 31."

