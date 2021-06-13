Senate Bill 2 is the wrong way to create a police decertification process

Britney Spears pleaded for an end to her conservatorship as she addressed a courtroom on Wednesday, saying, "I just want my life back." All parties involved in Spears' conservatorship appeared remotely for the June 23 hearing, which took place today with Judge Brenda J. Penny presiding. During the hearing, Spears said she has been "traumatized" and "depressed" due to the conservatorship, telling the court, "I cry every day."