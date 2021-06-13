Cancel
Senate Bill 2 is the wrong way to create a police decertification process

By Susan Shelley
Redlands Daily Facts
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no problem so terrible that the California Legislature cannot find a way to make it worse. That’s the story of Senate Bill 2, a legislative effort to create a process for decertifying problem law enforcement officers. California is one of only four states that doesn’t have a decertification system, and there’s a broad consensus, even among law enforcement unions, that this should be remedied.

