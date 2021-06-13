MN-C awarded at Oklahoma Press Association banquet

McAlester News-Capital staff received several awards.

The McAlester News-Capital staff received several awards Saturday night at the Oklahoma Press Association banquet.

The newspaper won the advertising, sales promotion, and community leadership categories, and finished third in layout and design, second in news content, second in editorial writing, second in photography.

Designer Dawnyal Hill won the first page design category, and Editor Adrian O’Hanlon finished second in feature photograph.

James Beaty finished third in the news story category and second in feature.

Derrick James finished third in the in-depth reporting category.