Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcalester, OK

MN-C awarded at Oklahoma Press Association banquet

By Staff reports
Posted by 
McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QB521_0aSk8UKs00
McAlester News-Capital staff received several awards. 

The McAlester News-Capital staff received several awards Saturday night at the Oklahoma Press Association banquet.

The newspaper won the advertising, sales promotion, and community leadership categories, and finished third in layout and design, second in news content, second in editorial writing, second in photography.

Designer Dawnyal Hill won the first page design category, and Editor Adrian O’Hanlon finished second in feature photograph.

James Beaty finished third in the news story category and second in feature.

Derrick James finished third in the in-depth reporting category.

McAlester News-Capital

McAlester News-Capital

Mcalester, OK
1K+
Followers
92
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for McAlester News-Capital

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcalester, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Mcalester, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Design#Photography#Banquet#Mn C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.
Mahanoy City, PAPosted by
Reuters

Cheerleader prevails at U.S. Supreme Court in free speech case

June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of a Pennsylvania teenager who sued after a profanity-laced social media post got her banished from her high school's cheerleading squad in a closely watched free speech case, but it declined to outright bar public schools from regulating off-campus speech.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.