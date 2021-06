Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets MLB Pick Prediction 6/21/2021. Braves at Mets—MLB pick is Atlanta Braves and New York Mets to play under the total of 6.5 runs in Game 1. Getting the start for New York will be Jacob deGrom. The righthander has been outstanding with an ERA of 0.54 and WHIP of 0.51 in his eleven starts. Ian Anderson is the expected starter for the Braves. Anderson in six road starts carries and ERA of 2.75. He is pitching to a Met’s lineup hitting .184 against righthanders past ten games. Braves scored only two runs total in their doubleheader on Sunday. Play New York and Atlanta under 6.5 in Game 1. In Game 2 the play is the Braves and Mets under 6.5. Ian Anderson was moved as the Game 2 starter. Jerad Eickoff will be the Game 2 starter for Philadelphia. He hasn’t started in two seasons but had some early success in his career. He sits with a career ERA of 4.14. Both linesups struggling at the plate. Play Mets and Braves Under 6.5 in Game 2.