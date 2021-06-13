Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapses on the field at Euro 2020

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (AP) — Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was in stable condition after collapsing on the field during a match in one of the scariest scenes to ever unfold during a game at soccer's European Championship. Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen says "we managed to get Christian back." Eriksen was taken...

cbs58.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#European Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFATribal Football

Inter Milan post open letter to Christian Eriksen

Inter Milan have posted an open letter to Christian Eriksen as their player makes a positive recovery from his cardiac arrest suffered while in action for Denmark at the Euros. Inter have released an open letter to their midfielder:. “They weren't normal days, those that we counted from Saturday, from...
SoccerMelfort Journal

EURO 2020: Last chance for Denmark to advance in difficult tournament

Denmark has been through a lot at Euro 2020, but are not ready for its tournament to end. A win against Russia at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen in its final Group B game Monday, and a little help from Belgium against Finland, would keep Denmark in the competition. Belgium needs...
SoccerPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

'Euphoria' for Denmark after difficult start at Euro 2020

COPENHAGEN — (AP) — Kasper Schmeichel described his feelings after Denmark’s win over Russia at the European Championship with one word. ”Euphoria,” the goalkeeper said. That sense of unbridled joy is a nice feeling for a team that’s been through, as Schmeichel put it, ”a turbulent emotional roller coaster” at...
Soccerrifnote.com

A Win For Eriksen! Denmark march on after dramatic night in Group B

Denmark overcame all the odds to qualify for the knockout stage of Euro 2020 by hammering Russia 4-1 on Monday in Copenhagen, sparking emotional scenes just nine days on from Christian Eriksen’s harrowing cardiac arrest. The great Danes inflicted a dramatic defeat on Russia and it was thoroughly deserved not...
Soccerthehighlandsun.com

From despair to delight: Danish dreams come true at Euro 2020

If a week is a long time in football, a fortnight is an eternity. Just ask the players and fans of Denmark, who began the Euro 2020 tournament two weeks ago with shock and sadness, but who have been left with utter joy after a dramatic final morning in Group B.
SoccerPosted by
Times Leader

Denmark beats Russia 4-1 to advance at Euro 2020

COPENHAGEN (AP) — After scoring a goal to help Denmark advance at the European Championship, Joakim Maehle walked straight to a TV camera and formed a “10” with his fingers. That was for Christian Eriksen. Maehle’s 82nd-minute goal put some extra gloss on a 4-1 win over Russia on Monday...
SoccerThe Guardian

Wales ‘in for a tough one’: what Christian Eriksen told Ben Davies

Before Wales’ training session on a scorching hot morning at the Giulio Onesti complex in Rome, Ben Davies pulls up a pew guarded by the shade and talks through the minutes that felt like hours – when he learned of his close friend and former Tottenham teammate Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest.
Soccerisoccerng.com

Christensen dedicates goal that sees Denmark qualify to Eriksen

Andreas Christensen dedicated his spectacular goal that helped Denmark qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2020 to team-mate Christian Eriksen. Andreas Christensen dedicated his spectacular goal that helped Denmark qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2020 to team-mate Christian Eriksen. Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eriksen suffered and thankfully...
Soccerlivesoccertv.com

Euro 2020: Denmark coach Hjulmand reveals lovely Eriksen tribute after miraculous round of 16 qualification

De Rød-Hvide entered their final group-stage game with zero point but managed to secure progression as the runners-up in Group B. Monday was a miraculous day for Denmark. After all the players and coaching staff went through due to Christian Eriksen's terrible mid-game cardiac arrest against Finland, De Rød-Hvide secured a spot in the Euro 2020 round of 16 on the final day after appearing to be destined for an early exit.
Soccerchatsports.com

'Christian Eriksen will have a different mindset now... you realise what matters': Former England international Geoff Thomas reflects on the day his life was changed by leukaemia diagnosis and discusses preparing to ride the Tour de France route AGAIN

The old footballer was watching the younger footballer and went through the same churn as the rest of us. The same but perhaps a little different, too. ‘I saw him on the floor getting worked on and everything else just pales into insignificance,’ says Geoff Thomas. ‘You see all that, what happened with Christian Eriksen, and quickly you realise what matters and what doesn’t, don’t you?
UEFAjioforme.com

How Christian Eriksen reacted to the Danish-Russian victory – Soccer Sports

Denmark beat Russia 4-1 in Copenhagen to qualify for the knockout stage, despite all possibilities. Their victory was enough to send them to the next round, thanks to Belgium defeating Finland. The goals of Mickel Damsgard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Christensen and Joakim Mæhle were enough to counter Artem Dzyuba’s 70-minute...
Religionchinachristiandaily.com

The Relationship Between Sports and Prayer

Breaking news in honor of Danish football player Christian Eriksen, who collapsed at the EC 2020 match in Copenhagen. We experienced rare moments towards the end of the first half of Saturday’s Danish-Finnish EB 2020 match. The strength of the Danish team, Christian Eriksen, collapsed on the pitch. The resumption of the match was suspended. At the Hungarian studio, M4 Sport/Budapest, Mme Judit Berkesi led the conversation. Her two fellow experts agreed that in this situation we should pray for Eriksen, and the same was said of the Hungarian mediation post in Copenhagen. And in the pictures, we also saw teammates surround the troubled partner with their eyes facing the spectators, and there were those who locked their hands in prayer. The news sounded hopeful about Eriksen’s improvement. Thank God! But let us stop for a moment on this topic: the relationship between sports and prayer.
SoccerAustin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Did Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen collapse after receiving Pfizer vaccine?

Instagram posts: Professional soccer player Christian Eriksen received the Pfizer vaccine days before he collapsed during a game. Here's why: Christian Eriksen, a 29-year-old Danish soccer player, suddenly collapsed on the pitch during a June 12 European Championship match between the Denmark and Finland national teams. Tournament organizers and Denmark’s soccer federation later reported that Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest and was awake and responsive at the hospital.