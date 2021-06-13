Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapses on the field at Euro 2020

Breaking news in honor of Danish football player Christian Eriksen, who collapsed at the EC 2020 match in Copenhagen. We experienced rare moments towards the end of the first half of Saturday’s Danish-Finnish EB 2020 match. The strength of the Danish team, Christian Eriksen, collapsed on the pitch. The resumption of the match was suspended. At the Hungarian studio, M4 Sport/Budapest, Mme Judit Berkesi led the conversation. Her two fellow experts agreed that in this situation we should pray for Eriksen, and the same was said of the Hungarian mediation post in Copenhagen. And in the pictures, we also saw teammates surround the troubled partner with their eyes facing the spectators, and there were those who locked their hands in prayer. The news sounded hopeful about Eriksen’s improvement. Thank God! But let us stop for a moment on this topic: the relationship between sports and prayer.