Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Leonard, George help Clippers beat Jazz, cut deficit to 2-1

By JOE REEDY
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElykL_0aSk7n3A00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was looking for a prime performance from both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. They both delivered Grade A games to get Los Angeles back into its second-round series against Utah.

Leonard scored 34 points and George added 31 in the Clippers' 132-106 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night. It is the second time both have scored at least 30 in the same playoff game, and helped No. 4 seed LA cut top-seeded Utah's series lead to 2-1.

“We know that they are two of the best in the league,” Lue said. “Like I said yesterday, I don’t go to Mastro’s to order the ketchup. I go to order the steak. And tonight, our guys want steak. That’s what we need.”

George shot only 34.3% from the field in the first two games but was 12 of 24, including 6 of 10 on 3-pointers. He had 13 points in the second quarter, eight during a 13-2 run when LA seized control and took a 57-41 advantage with 2:54 remaining.

“I think I just shot my shots, got the shots I’m most comfortable with and stuck with it,” George said.

Leonard scored 24 points in the second half. It is his fourth career postseason game with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Three have come in his two seasons with the Clippers.

The big nights from Leonard and George helped offset another high-scoring game from Donovan Mitchell. The guard led Utah with 30 points, his fifth straight games with at least 30. The last player to do that was Leonard last year in the first round against Dallas.

“We kind of let them get comfortable. George hit some shots, but we can make it tougher on him and Kawhi,” Mitchell said.

Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum added 17 points apiece for the Clippers. LA had struggled from the perimeter in the first two games but was 19 of 36 on 3-pointers with many coming on open looks.

“Shots go in or not, our job is to keep being aggressive for ourselves and others,” Leonard said. “If Paul has it going, we’re going to go to him. If I got it going, it’s going to come to me. But if anybody else on the team has it going, we are going to try to get them the next shot as well.”

Joe Ingles had 19 points for Utah and Jordan Clarkson added 14. The Jazz were 19 of 44 on 3-pointers, but 17 of 40 inside the arc as the Clippers' zone defense caused problems. Utah committed 16 turnovers, which led to 24 LA points.

“I’ve said it the last two games as well. Kawhi and PG, they’re capable of really making plays and they made plays for other people. There’s going to be times where it’s tough to stop them from making shots,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “Some of the breakdowns and the cleaner looks that they get, particularly tonight I thought in transition when we attacked the basket there’s got to be urgency to recognize that situation and really get back and show a crowd where they don’t have clear lanes to the basket.”

MITCHELL'S NIGHT

Mitchell appeared to tweak his ankle midway through the fourth quarter and did not return to the game. Snyder and Mitchell both said that the game was out of hand by that point.

“I feel like I was able to go back, but no need to risk it down 16, 18 at that point,” Mitchell said. "It doesn’t make sense to go back out there and possibly tweak it. Just rest and get ready for the next game.

Mitchell missed his first four shots, including a pair of drives to the basket, and didn’t make his first basket until there was 7:34 left in the second quarter. He then proceeded to score Utah's next 16 points, which included four 3-pointers.

It was the first time in his last 23 games that Mitchell had gone scoreless in the first quarter.

“We just made an emphasis that he’s not going to beat us tonight,” said George of Mitchell. "We’re going to force everybody else to play and we’re just not going to let him walk in shots tonight and get the looks that he wanted early tonight.

TIP INS

Jazz: Ruby Gobert had 12 points and 10 rebounds. ... Clarkson was assessed a Flagrant-1 foul for slapping Ivica Zubac in the face after a rebound 20 seconds into the second quarter. ... Guard Mike Conley missed his third straight game because of a mild right hamstring strain.

Clippers: LA had lost eight straight playoff games at Staples Center but has won its last two. ... Jackson had five 3-pointers, Batum added four and Luke Kennard had a pair in the second half to keep the lead in double digits.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
39K+
Followers
49K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Paul George
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Tyronn Lue
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Playoff Games#Ap#La#Pg#Staples Center#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBADetroit Free Press

Opinion: Too much to ask Clippers to overcome another 0-2 deficit, especially to the Jazz

Unlike when they played in the NBA postseason bubble last season, the Los Angeles Clippers have shown resiliency, a willingness to fight and an ability to make adjustments. But just like when they played in the NBA postseason bubble, the Clippers will likely end their current season much earlier than expected with a second-round playoff exit.
NBAESPN

Kawhi Leonard once again 'leading the way' for LA Clippers, who even series with Utah Jazz at 2-2

LOS ANGELES -- Kawhi Leonard blew by Royce O'Neale and took off down the lane before throwing down an explosive one-handed dunk all over Utah's Derrick Favors. Leonard's powerful second-quarter slam put the exclamation point on a first half that saw the LA Clippers lead by as many as 29 points before evening their Western Conference semifinal series with the Jazz at two games apiece with a 118-104 victory at Staples Center on Monday night.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Paul George can rewrite his narrative by beating Jazz without Kawhi Leonard

In Game 4 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, Kawhi Leonard fell to a knee injury that will reportedly keep him out the remaining of the Western Conference Semi Finals (and far longer). If that’s the case, the Clippers are going to have to lean on Paul George even more so, as having Leonard out of the lineup is a key missing piece in LA’s success.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Rajon Rondo Pissed After Kawhi Leonard's Shot To Tie The Game

There was a lot to dissect from the Clippers' Game 5 loss. But out of all the highlight plays that happened throughout the game, it was one moment between Rajon Rondo and Kawhi Leonard that went viral on Twitter. Moments after Kawhi takes, and bricks, a potential game-tying shot down...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Doing 'Everything He Can' To Rejoin Clippers

The LA Clippers have finally lost a playoff game without Kawhi Leonard, and his presence was definitely needed in Game 1. Kawhi may not be playing with the Clippers, but the team says he's doing everything he can to rejoin the team. "He's doing everything he can to make an...
NBAu92slc.com

JAZZ VS CLIPPERS ROUND 2 | GAME 1

We’ve made it, its Round 2 Game 1 of the Jazz vs Clippers series. My anxiety while watching this game was through the roof! The Jazz in the first half just could not find a nice rhythm, at all! But, Mitchell came out of halftime with FIRE in his eyes dropping 45 pts, 3 rebounds and 5 assist. Donovan did what we needed to be done which was LEAD his team during their dark times and finish. Rudy Gobert had a last minute block that sealed the game.
NBAloopnews.com

VIDEO: Jazz lead Clippers 2-0, Giannis' Bucks reduce deficit

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Brooklyn Nets' Blake Griffin during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash). Donovan Mitchell produced another monster performance as the top-seeded Utah Jazz took down the...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Jazz Beat Clippers In Game 1 In Utah

The Utah Jazz were able to win Game 1 in Utah 112-109 over the Los Angeles Clippers after trailing by 13 at halftime. They now have a 1-0 series lead, and Game 2 will also be played in Utah on Thursday. Donovan Mitchell had 45 points on the evening, and...
NBAgorgenewscenter.com

Clippers hammer Jazz to pull within 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have climbed back into their NBA Western Conference semifinal series, avoiding an 0-3 hole. Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers in a 132-106 trouncing of the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. Paul George chipped in 31 points, marking the second time he and Leonard have scored at least 30 in the same postseason game this year.
NBA740thefan.com

Reports: Chris Paul, Kevin Love, Khris Middleton added to Team USA

Chris Paul, Kevin Love and Khris Middleton will play for Team USA in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to media reports Tuesday. The Athletic reported Paul will join the team, with ESPN confirming the addition of Love and Middleton. While USA Basketball has not confirmed the team, media reports...