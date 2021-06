This sounds like a fun way to make a mess and not get into trouble over it. I think everyone who has a kid has had an experience where they have had to deal with paint or markers all over their walls at some point in time. It's a pain to clean up and someone always winds up in a lot of trouble after making the mess. But, there's one place you can go where you and your kids can go to town splattering paint everywhere to express their artistic side.