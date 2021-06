BUFFALO, N.Y. — How would you like to have a hand in helping to break a world record?. Back on June 21, 2018, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy for the first time broke the Guinness World Record for the 'longest line of garden flamingos' in Bidwell Parkway. Since that time, the flamingo, re-named FLOmingo in honor of Frederick Law Olmsted, has become the unofficial mascot of the Conservancy.