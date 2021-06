PHOENIX — Arizona Stadium will host its full capacity of fans during the 2021 college football season, the University of Arizona athletic department announced this month. The school is among the first in the Pac-12 to decide its plans for fall attendance. Pac-12 South foe Utah said on May 27 that it intends to fill Rice-Eccles Stadium. Arizona State is working toward a decision later in the summer, Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson said in a statement.