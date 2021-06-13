Cancel
'Criminal Minds' Alum Mandy Patinkin Delightfully Fails This 'Batman' Quiz

By Daniel S. Levine
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMandy Patinkin doesn't have to prove anything after over four decades in the business, but his and Kathryn Grody's son Gideon continues to have fun testing his parents in the hilarious videos they have published in the past year. In their latest video, Gideon quizzed Patinkin and Grody about Batman, asking them to name five actors who played the Caped Crusader. Hilariously, both of them failed. But when you're Inigo Montoya, you've already passed every test.

CelebritiesVulture

Mandy Patinkin Can’t Name a Single Batman, Nor Should He Have To

Welcome back to another edition of, “Mandy Patinkin: What Does He Know? Does He Know Things? Let’s Find Out!” In our previous installment, Patinkin didn’t recognize the Friends theme song. Now riddle me this, Batman(dy): Can Patinkin, with the help of his wife, Kathryn Grody, name a single actor who has ever played Batman, in anything? This isn’t a speed round, mind you. Patinkin can take all the time he needs. But as was made clear in a video posted to his Twitter account today, America’s Dad needn’t concern himself with such trivial matters. Here is a list of everyone Patinkin and Grody guess for four hilarious minutes before they finally land on a Batman:
Moviespopculturetimes.com

How Christopher Nolan’s Iconic Movies Changed Cinema

Nolan! This name has been chanted on and on many times in cinema that it has become a regular pop culture reference. Christopher Nolan, a director whose work spans over a whopping three decades. He has created films that deal with concepts of time, existentialism, and the psychological questioning of reality and how we perceive it. Not only has he directed his work, but he has been responsible for some of the best screenplay along with his brother, Jonathan Nolan, who together have written some staggering scenes that are regarded as iconic today.
Moviespopculturetimes.com

7 Movies of Christian Bale That Will Melt Your Mind

Christian Bale, One of the finest and most brilliant method actors of our generation. This man over the years has shown uncompromised dedication over the years and always gave justice to every single one of his roles. On top of that, most of his movies have explored several versatile themes, ranging from superhero action to dark comedy, politics, etc. Over the years, he has worked on films that have been big blockbusters and continues to work for more films that have a very psychological realist aspect attached to them. But now, since his evolution, he has come a long way in the Hollywood industry. And now, it’s time to talk about the top performances by Christian Bale over his years in Hollywood.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Bryan Cranston (‘Your Honor’)

Bryan Cranston is one of the most admired stage and screen actors of his generation. He won best actor in a play Tony awards for the Broadway shows All the Way in 2014 and Network in 2019. He received a best actor Oscar nomination for his turn in 2015’s Trumbo, while also stealing scenes in films like 1998’s Saving Private Ryan, 2006’s Little Miss Sunshine, 2011’s Drive, 2012’s Argo and 2017’s The Upside. But he is best known for his work on television, having excelled in comedy series, most famously as the hapless father Hal on Fox’s Malcolm in the Middle from 2000 through 2006, for which he received three best supporting actor in a comedy series Emmy nominations; in drama series, giving one of the all-time great TV performances as science teacher turned drug kingpin Walter White on AMC’s Breaking Bad from 2008 through 2013, for which he received six best actor in a drama series Emmy nominations, four of which resulted in wins; and most recently, in limited series, winning raves for his portrayal of a judge whose son is involved in a hit and run accident that results in the death of the son of a local mob boss on one of 2020’s most watched and acclaimed limited series Showtime’s Your Honor.
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Scarlett Johansson to Receive American Cinematheque Award

Scarlett Johansson will receive the 35th annual American Cinematheque Award gala and tribute at the Beverly Hilton on Nov. 18. American Cinematheque chair Rick Nicita said Johansson’s career embodies the essence of the prestigious award. More from Variety. Summer Blockbusters Are Returning to Theaters. Will Audiences?. “Her immense talent has...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Keaton, Supergirl Costume In “Flash” Set Pics

Following the logo sneak peeks, some revealing new set photos from filming on Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Flash” have gone online. The shots offer a first look at Sasha Calle in her Supergirl suit (sans cape) on the set, along with the first look at Michael Keaton’s return as Bruce Wayne – complete with hair that looks akin to his ’89 Batman albeit turned grey.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Michael Keaton is the best Batman, and one scene proves it

32 years ago today, Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) hit cinemas and introduced the world to the definitive big-screen version of the Caped Crusader, played by none other than Michael Keaton. True, he wore Nike shoes, he couldn’t turn his head when he was in costume, and yes, he might have stretched Batman’s no-kill rule to breaking point, but when it comes to playing the Dark Knight, nobody’s done it better.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Remembering Tim Burton’s BATMAN

In 1988 director Tim Burton was working on his second feature, Beetlejuice, at Warner Bros, when the director was offered a Batman film. For the first time in a decade, the project gathered real momentum. Bringing along his Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton, Burton’s Batman was the first appropriate big-screen incarnation of The Dark Knight. Furthermore, Jack Nicholson’s legendary Joker seized the limelight, but Keaton’s Batman/Bruce Wayne persona came under a lot of fire even before a trailer was cut. Fans bombarded Warner Bros with letters of protest in the belief that the actor (who was best known for his comic performances) would deliver a character who was similar to Adam West’s crime fighter. After a trailer was rush released for a comic convention to soothe fans’ worries, Batman media hype went into overdrive.
MoviesCollider

'The Flash' Movie: Supergirl Takes Flight in Brief Footage From Set

Footage from the set of The Flash features a brief new look at Sasha Calle's Supergirl while also giving us the first taste of Bruce Wayne's presence in the film. Filming is currently underway in London, England, for the Ezra Miller-led superhero project. Director Andy Muschietti recently gave fans a...
Moviespopculturetimes.com

The Best of War to Netflix and Chill

War! One of the few genres that leave audiences in suspense and chills. Especially because there have been movies based on real-life events, whose visuals stun us to such unimaginable feats. Great and eminent directors over the years have all drawn their perspectives and have made movies based on their own perception of war. While some may be filled with action and adrenaline, others may also be filled with satirical emotions. War is really one of the best genres to ever take the stand in cinematic history. With that in mind, let’s look at the top 10 war movies to binge on Netflix!
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

First image of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne in The Flash

The Argentinian Andy Muschietti is the filmmaker responsible for the next adventure of Flash in the DC Extended Universe. To keep fan hype through the roof, the director has used his social networks with conceptual images of the film and important revelations such as Batman, Flash and Supergirl costumes. The ambitious project of DC It could mean a change of course for the brand in the cinema, according to rumors circulating on the Internet.
EntertainmentPosted by
thedrive

Michael Keaton's Batman Drives Swanky Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6

Keaton's Batman is coming back for the first time since 1992. And it doesn't look like he's been slacking in the car department. Batman fans of a certain age, rejoice. Michael Keaton's Batman is coming back to the big screen and it looks like the Wayne fortune is still serving him well, at least in the car department. Based on set photos shared on Twitter by entertainment YouTuber Grace Randolph from next year's Flash movie (in which Keaton will reprise his version of the Caped Crusader), this visibly older Bruce Wayne will apparently drive a Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6. (In all black, of course.)