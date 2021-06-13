Fundraiser launched for young man killed in Lakewood accident

A fundraiser was launched for the young Brick man killed in Friday’s accident in Lakewood. On June 11th 2021, two individuals got into a “Road Rage” altercation that caused a 3 car accident. Sean Avon was an innocent bystander driving home from working late at work, just hoping to get home to his wife of 3 weeks. One of the cars ended up hitting Sean’s car head on and killed him on impact . Sean was suppose to be having a ceremony in October to celebrate his marriage with all his friends and family. Sean was only 26 years old and had the plans of starting a family within the next few years. Because of a 18 year old and a 72 year old getting into a fight on the road so many lost a friend, a brother, and a soulmate. His life was taken too soon and now his wife needs to find a way to get through this tragic situation that never should have happened to her husband. We are asking for donations to help her get through the finances that comes with planning a funeral. Because of the decisions of two grown adults we all lost a beautiful soul yesterday. Any donations help. Thank you. Rest In Peace Sean. We love you and you will be missed greatly!