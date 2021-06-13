Lara Trump Recklessly Urges Residents Near Border to ‘Arm Up and Get Guns’

Lara Trump appeared on Fox News late Saturday and stoked fears about immigrants crossing the southern border before urging residents there to “arm up and get guns.” The former president’s daughter-in-law began by accusing Vice President Kamala Harris of “laughing off the crisis at the border” and then declared that Border Patrol and ICE agents are “being made a mockery of” as immigrants supposedly just stroll over the border. Apparently having forgotten about the events of Jan. 6, when similarly incendiary rhetoric vilifying authorities led to thousands storming the U.S. Capitol, Lara Trump took her fear-mongering to the next level with a message to residents near the border. “I don’t know what you tell the people that live at the southern border,” she said. “I guess they better arm up and get ready, and maybe they will have to take matters into their own hands,” she said, urging migrants against the “dangerous journey.”