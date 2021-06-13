Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Lara Trump Recklessly Urges Residents Near Border to ‘Arm Up and Get Guns’

By Allison Quinn
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lara Trump appeared on Fox News late Saturday and stoked fears about immigrants crossing the southern border before urging residents there to “arm up and get guns.” The former president’s daughter-in-law began by accusing Vice President Kamala Harris of “laughing off the crisis at the border” and then declared that Border Patrol and ICE agents are “being made a mockery of” as immigrants supposedly just stroll over the border. Apparently having forgotten about the events of Jan. 6, when similarly incendiary rhetoric vilifying authorities led to thousands storming the U.S. Capitol, Lara Trump took her fear-mongering to the next level with a message to residents near the border. “I don’t know what you tell the people that live at the southern border,” she said. “I guess they better arm up and get ready, and maybe they will have to take matters into their own hands,” she said, urging migrants against the “dangerous journey.”

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Lara Trump
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Border Patrol#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Head of Border Patrol resigning from post

The head of the U.S. Border Patrol announced on Wednesday he is resigning from his post. Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, who took his position during the Trump administration in 2020, posted on Facebook that he will remain as head of the Border Patrol for around 60 days so a smooth transition can be made.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris Wouldn't Have Scheduled Border Trip if he Wasn't Going

Donald Trump said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn't have scheduled a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border if he wasn't going to the area next week. "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created—a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," the former president said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

'She would have never gone!': Trump claims he forced Harris to visit border

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted Vice President Kamala Harris's just-announced trip to the southern border while taking credit for it at the same time. "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created — a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," Trump wrote. "Harris and Biden were given the strongest Border in American history. And now, it is by far the worst in American history."
Congress & Courtsbartlesvilleradio.com

Rep. Hern Addresses Concerns at Southern Border

Congressman Kevin Hern has expressed his dissatisfaction with Vice President Kamala Harris' interest in America's southern border crisis. During our recent conversation with Rep. Hern on the matter, he said we need stronger leadership to address the issues at hand at the border. Rep. Hern said he had signed onto a bill with a group of Texans to allow them to build their own border wall to secure the border.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Lara Trump rips Kamala Harris for 'absolute disaster' interview on border crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris made a trip to Guatemala this week to discuss the root cause of immigration but has yet to visit the U.S.-Mexico border to see the crisis firsthand. She told NBC's Lester Holt in an interview that "we’re going to the border. We have been to the border." But Lara Trump, a Fox News contributor and former Trump 2020 senior campaign advisor, says the vice president won't visit because it would draw more attention to the crisis.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden Border Patrol chief booted as VP Harris announces trip to border

Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott on Wednesday informed colleagues that he was asked to step aside amid a surge in illegal migration along the US-Mexico border. Scott shared his decision on the same day as Vice President Kamala Harris announced her first trip to the border to view the effects of this year’s surge in migration, though it’s not immediately clear if his decision was connected to Harris’s plans.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Liberal-run cities to refund police budgets as crime skyrockets: 'The Big Saturday Show' reacts

New York, Los Angeles and are only a few U.S. cities that are now reversing decisions to defund their police departments. Fox News contributors Leo Terrell, Lisa Boothe and Tammy Bruce as well as Fox News chief breaking news correspondent Trace Gallagher joined "The Big Saturday Show" to discuss the rise in violent crime in cities across America and how liberal-run cities are choosing to fund their police departments.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Trump World's latest crazy idea could be good for Democrats

(CNN) — Close your eyes and picture this come January 2023. "Speaker of the House: Donald J. Trump." If you are like most Americans, the thought of Trump -- the man who incited an act of "domestic terrorism," as FBI Director Christopher Wray has defined the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol -- as speaker is both appalling and alarming.