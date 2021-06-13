Riz Ahmed Starts Muslim Representation Initiative

The movie industry has been a significant milestone for many individuals of all abilities. Especially in terms of representation, seeing people of all abilities get major movie roles has been a milestone in the normalization of having a disability on-screen. There have been films and movies that have been great introductions to several disabilities. They have likewise been an extraordinary illustration of introducing that person as a character without the sole focus of their purpose being their disability. Austin Powers was one of the first movies I remember that presented a character with a disability. The character was played by Verne Troyer, who had cartilage-hair hypoplasia and was about 2 feet 8 inches tall. His character in the Austin Powers series was Mini-Me, where he played the mini version of Mr. Evil. Several films represented people with disabilities, but while it was great that they were being shown on screen, there have been a few indications of them being the butt of the joke and used as comedic relief. For example, in the 1971 film Willy Wonka, they had individuals with the physical disability achondroplasia, which is when they are born with shorter arms and legs than the average person. And they played characters named “Oompa Loompas.” The representation of this form of dwarfism was more so comedic and microaggressive. But people with achondroplasia were also represented better, more acceptable, especially in the films Snow White or Pirates of the Caribbean. They were not labeled in a derogatory manner and were usually dressed and had access to the regular dialogue. As the movie industry becomes more progressive to individuals of all abilities, we notice the films and tv shows that helped make these tv shows helped. For example, tv series American Horror Story which first aired in 2011, has been one of the leaders in the normalization of representation of all abilities. They have represented individuals with forms of physical disabilities, as well as normalizing representation of mental disorders. This show has been the initiator altogether and has made the film and media industry more progressive; having good imagery of all disabilities encourages others to feel more confident and understand that they are just as unique as the next person. And that if that successful person can do it, so can they.