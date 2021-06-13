Cancel
Religion

Riz Ahmed Starts Muslim Representation Initiative

By Jasmine Ting
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar-nominated actor Riz Ahmed wants to put an end to Hollywood's problematic and "toxic portrayals" of Muslims in movies. He's long been calling attention to this issue, and now has the numbers to back his cause. USC researchers published a study entitled Missing and Maligned: The Reality of Muslims in...

Religionkfgo.com

Actor Riz Ahmed leads bid to change way Muslims seen in movies

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – British actor Riz Ahmed on Thursday launched an effort to improve the way Muslims are depicted in movies after a study showed that they are barely seen and shown in a negative light when they do appear. Ahmed, the “Sound of Metal” star and the first...
ReligionPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Riz Ahmed-Backed Study Finds Severe Lack of Muslim Portrayal in Film

"The data doesn’t lie. This study shows us the scale of the problem in popular film, and its cost is measured in lost potential and lost lives," said Ahmed of the study. Despite Muslims being the fastest growing and most racially and ethnically diverse religious community in the world, their representation on screen is severely lacking. If a Muslim character does make the cut, be it a prominent role or not, their depictions are often negative and perpetuate harmful stereotypes.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Riz Ahmed Decries 'Dehumanizing' Portrayal of Muslims on Screen

Sound of Metal star Riz Ahmed spoke out against the "stereotypical" depictions and underrepresentation of Muslims in the film and television industry, stating such "dehumanizing and demonizing portrayals" end up in lives lost. Ahmed, who is English-Pakistani and Muslim, made his remarks in a video as a new study examining...
Moviesgruntstuff.com

Riz Ahmed criticizes The Boys and Hollywood for “poisonous portrayals” of Muslims on screen

Though in recent times Hollywood has apparently proven an necessary advance within the representations of races, the issue inside the business continues to be fairly outstanding, and typically that is basic for the response inside society, particularly once they feed detrimental stereotypes leading to actual life hate crimes towards people who find themselves half of a unique tradition.
ReligionNPR

Just 10% Of Popular Movies Had A Muslim Character. Riz Ahmed Wants To Change That

Muslims are very rarely depicted in movies, and when they are, it's usually as a stereotypical terrorist, what Oscar nominated actor Riz Ahmed calls a "dangerous trope." Having spoken out about this issue for several years, he's been looking for hard data. Now's he got it. This week, The University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative came out with the report he asked for. It's titled Missing and Maligned: The Reality of Muslims in Popular Global Movies.
Moviesarcamax.com

Riz Ahmed fights back against 'toxic portrayals' of Muslims

Riz Ahmed has launched a fund to counter "toxic portrayals" of Muslims in movies. The 38-year-old actor became the first Muslim to be nominated for the Best Actor gong at the Oscars earlier this year for his performance in 'Sound of Metal' and Riz has insisted he's determined to fight "Muslim misrepresentation".
ReligionArtsJournal

Riz Ahmed Wants Far More, And Far Better, Muslim Rep In Hollywood

And it’s not just Hollywood. In recent USC study, the researchers “combed through 200 popular films from the U.S., the U.K., Australia and New Zealand from 2017 to 2019. They found that only six of them had a Muslim in a co-leading role, and only one of those was female. Of the nearly 9,000 speaking parts, fewer than two percent were Muslim. And there none in animated movies.” – NPR.
