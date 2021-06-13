Cancel
Hobart, IN

Bishop Noll grad Courtney Blakely named Wooden/MCL Award recepient

By Times Staff
NWI.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoll's Blakely wins award: Courtney Blakely was recognized Saturday for being a strong student, athlete and member of her community, and was named a 2021 Wooden/MCL Award recepient by the Indiana All-Star team. She's the first from the Region to win it since Austin Ritchie, of Lowell, and Amanda Corral, of Hobart, in 2011. Blakely was recognized for her involvement in student council, math club, women's empowerment club, prom committee, campus ministry and national honor society. The Bishop Noll graduate will play in college at Middle Tennessee State, where she will study accounting.

