Bishop Noll grad Courtney Blakely named Wooden/MCL Award recepient

Noll's Blakely wins award: Courtney Blakely was recognized Saturday for being a strong student, athlete and member of her community, and was named a 2021 Wooden/MCL Award recepient by the Indiana All-Star team. She's the first from the Region to win it since Austin Ritchie, of Lowell, and Amanda Corral, of Hobart, in 2011. Blakely was recognized for her involvement in student council, math club, women's empowerment club, prom committee, campus ministry and national honor society. The Bishop Noll graduate will play in college at Middle Tennessee State, where she will study accounting.