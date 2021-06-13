Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former CenTex stars return for 12th edition of free football and cheer camp

By Clay Whittington
Killeen Daily Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominique Zeigler could not help but think back. More than a decade ago, the former Harker Heights standout receiver helped establish the CenTex Pro Football Camp as a way to give back to the community. Along with fellow creators Roy Miller (Shoemaker), Juaquin Iglesias (Killeen) and Tommie Harris (Ellison), who each emerged from Killeen to play football professionally, the camp was conducted for the 12th year Saturday at Leo Buckley Stadium.

kdhnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Centex#Baylor#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Jackson, MSfootballscoop.com

Coach Prime lines up the stars for Jackson State football camp

Deion Sanders is planning on doing Deion Sanders things. Which means Friday, as Sanders and his Jackson State coaches host an evening camp for all high schoolers and junior college players inside Jackson, Mississippi's, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Sanders is planning to make a splash. Sanders on Tuesday announced eight current...
NFLBleacher Report

Michael Gallup on Dak Prescott, Cowboys' Offense: 'I Don't See Anybody Stopping Us'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup has high expectations for his team during the 2021 season. "I think the sky's the limit for us," he said in an appearance on Good Morning Football on Monday (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com). "We said that last year. Obviously, we had some injuries on the team and stuff like that. We're already running out the gate right now, it's just OTAs. I think we can explode. We can do what we need to do out here on the field and just kill it. I don't see anybody stopping us."
NFLPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Dak Prescott Strikes Gold Again with New Deal with Nike

There are hot streaks and then there are real hot streaks. And Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has hit the jackpot once again. The Haughton native, whose previous multi-million dollar sportswear endorsement with shoe giant Adidas was set to expire, has signed an even bigger contract with the Nike, the biggest footwear company of all.
NFLESPN

After long road, Randy Gregory focuses on future with Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas -- As strange as it might seem, all of this is true: Randy Gregory is 28 years old. He is the second longest tenured Dallas Cowboys defender. He has played only 38 games since the Cowboys drafted him as a second-round pick in 2015. A series of suspensions...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former College Football Star Works Out For Arizona Cardinals

Few NFL players have suffered more injuries to start their professional careers than former Michigan standout tight end Jake Butt. He’s battled numerous leg injuries over the past few seasons, which has seen him on the field only sparingly. Despite the tough injury past, Butt is still trying to make it in the NFL.
Superior, WImesabitribune.com

Lysaker Football Camp set

VIRGINIA — After the 2020 junior college football season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mesabi Range College head coach Tom Inforzato is thrilled to head back to the gridiron later this month. It won’t be for a game, but instead Inforzato, the Norsemen and other special guests will...
Pine Bluffs, WYpinebluffspost.com

Hornets Football head to camp

The Pine Bluffs Hornets varsity and junior varsity football teams attended a football camp over the past two weeks. This is a time for the young athletes to learn, practice and watch other teams as they all get set for the 2021 season. According to coach Will Gray "Camp went...
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

D.J. Moore to host free youth football camp at La Salle College High School

Former Imhotep Charter star D.J. Moore who is now a terrific wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers will host a youth football camp at La Salle College High School, 8605 W. Cheltenham Avenue, Wyndmoor. This is a free event for boys and girls between the age of 7 and 15. The camp will be held from Saturday, June 12th at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All attendees will receive lunch and free giveaways.
NFLDaily Iowan

Golston joins rebuilding Dallas Cowboys defense

Former Hawkeye defensive end Chauncey Golston was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft. In the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, former Hawkeye defensive end Chauncey Golston was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 84th overall pick. Golston was the first Hawkeye off the board...
New Madrid County, MOStandard Democrat

Football camp scores with youngsters

NEW MADRID, Mo. - The heat hung heavy. The humidity left the grass on the football field wet with dew. Yet after three hours of running, passing the ball and pushing the pads, Kavonte Thatch was still all smiles. The 12-year-old explained by taking part Friday in the New Madrid...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Former Seminoles now bringing their own players to FSU football camps

It was one of the bright spots of Mike Norvell's first full recruiting class at Florida State, and he brought it up repeatedly when talking about the 2021 signees. A handful of recruits who became Seminoles last winter played in high school for former FSU football players-turned-coaches. It's a trend that Norvell would love to see continue, both because it strengthens the legacy of the program and because those young players are learning from alumni who understand the Seminoles' program.
Auburn, ALspotonalabama.com

Auburn Football: 3-Star DL enjoyed Auburn visit and will return

The defensive line is one of the major focuses of the 2022 recruiting cycle and new defensive line coach, Nick Eason, will be tasked with rebuilding the Auburn football defensive line. Auburn will be expected to try and land 3-4 defensive linemen this class; especially after having...