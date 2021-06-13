Former CenTex stars return for 12th edition of free football and cheer camp
Dominique Zeigler could not help but think back. More than a decade ago, the former Harker Heights standout receiver helped establish the CenTex Pro Football Camp as a way to give back to the community. Along with fellow creators Roy Miller (Shoemaker), Juaquin Iglesias (Killeen) and Tommie Harris (Ellison), who each emerged from Killeen to play football professionally, the camp was conducted for the 12th year Saturday at Leo Buckley Stadium.kdhnews.com