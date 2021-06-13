Cancel
Rossburg, OH

Eldora's Tech Wrinkle: Dream Podium Cars Impounded

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSSBURG, Ohio (June 11) — The results of Saturday night’s Dirt Late Model Dream XXVI at Eldora Speedway will take a bit longer than usual to be finalized. During the drivers’ meeting before Friday evening’s preliminary program, DIRTcar officials announced that the top three finishing cars in the 100-lap feature will be impounded — perhaps as long as noon on Sunday — in the facility’s all-purpose building outside turn three for a more involved postrace technical inspection than was conducted following Thursday’s Dream XXVII.

