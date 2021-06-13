Charcoal BBQ Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2023

The global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market size reached a value of US$ 386 Million in 2020. As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market size reached a value of US$ 386 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cardiac holter monitor market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. A cardiac Holter monitor is a battery-operated portable electrocardiography (ECG) device that records the heart rhythm continuously for around 24 to 48 hours. It consists of a monitor, software and electrodes, which aid in interpreting the recorded data, determining if the heart is getting adequate oxygen and diagnosing conditions concerning irregular cardiac rhythms, such as tachycardia, arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation. These advantages of Holter monitors, along with the increasing cases of cardiac issues, are driving their demand worldwide.