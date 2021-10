Looking for some fun retro Halloween games to dive into this holiday? Well, if you got an old-school console handy, there’s a slew of titles you can boot up for the holiday! There are so many retro titles out there that are perfect for a night of spooktacular fun, but this will focus on 10 of them that stand out from the rest. I’m going to be focusing on everything spooky from psychological horror to brutal and gruesome slaughter fests for all of you freaks out there. So yeah, let’s dive right in and count down the 10 best retro horror games you should boot up on Halloween night!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO