Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Changes have to be made with Democratic Party in West Virginia

Andover Townsman
 11 days ago

I’m very concerned with the performance of the West Virginia Democratic Party over the past 15 years. We have gone from having a super majority in the State Senate and House of Delegates to having a super minority. In addition, we have lost all five constitutional executive positions. This is really intolerable.

www.register-herald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affirmative Action#Legislature#State Of West Virginia#The State Senate#House Of Delegates#Bylaws#The Pittsburgh Pirates#African American#People Of Color
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats' narrow chance to retain control after 2022

The assumption among most politicians — and bettors — is that Republicans will win control of the House next year, perhaps the Senate too. It's reflected in the Democrats’ rushing to get anything done in this Congress, worried it's the last chance, and pressuring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step down so they can tap a replacement. Republicans mainly want to thwart Joe Biden and not antagonize Donald Trump . Most even opposed a bi-partisan commission to investigate the Trump-inspired Jan. 6 mob assault on the Capitol.
Congress & CourtsWBUR

Voting Rights Activist Rejects The 'Manchin Compromise'

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Spread The Vote founder Kat Calvin, who criticized a voting rights compromise that West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin proposed ahead of a test vote on the issue Tuesday. Manchin proposed some election reforms including 15 days of early voting, but Calvin is against...
Income TaxWeirton Daily Times

A true measure of West Virginia surplus

“We should all be so proud of how West Virginia is minding its store,” Gov. Jim Justice said earlier this month, in announcing the possibility the state might end the fiscal year on June 30 with a nearly $400 million budget surplus. True, the Mountain State has weathered the past...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Why Stacey Abrams is open to Joe Manchin's voting rights proposal

(CNN) — This week Democrats will try to advance a sweeping new voting rights bill in the US Senate. The legislation, which passed the US House of Representatives in March, would enact automatic voter registration, expand early voting, modernize our antiquated voting systems, and restore the voting rights of Americans with prior felony convictions.
Congress & CourtsAndover Townsman

Bills cosponsored by Senators in West Virginia

WASHINGTON, June 17 -- The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in West Virginia for the week ending June 17. WASHINGTON, June 13 -- Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., has introduced legislation (H.R. 3851) to "improve support for research and development of advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing techniques and workforce."The bill was introduced on June 11 and was co-sponsored by Reps. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, Peter Meijer, R-Mich., Deborah K. Ross, D-N.C., Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., and David B. McKinley, R-W.Va. It was referred to the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.For more information, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, 1431 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-2815; or in district offices at 4201 Dominion Blvd., Ste. 110, Glen Allen, VA 23060; 804/401-4110; 9104 Courthouse Road, Ste. 249, Spotsylvania, VA 22553; 540/321-6130.
Greenbrier County, WVAndover Townsman

WEDNESDAY: The Democrats have a problem

Not all is right with the West Virginia Democratic Party – no mater how the national Democratic National Committee papered over obvious problems on Tuesday with state leadership during a credentials hearing. The reasons that state Chairwoman Belinda Biafore ought to either step aside or be voted out of office...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Three West Virginia House members may have to fight each other for only two seats

West Virginia's three House members, all Republicans, could soon find themselves in a game of political musical chairs, with only two returning to Congress in 2023. The Mountain State's population dropped by 3.2% over the past decade, by far the biggest dip in the nation. As a result, West Virginia's representation in the House will lose one of its House seats for the 2022 campaign and over the next decade.
Virginia Statethecentersquare.com

Turnout in Virginia Democratic primary dropped about 11%

(The Center Square) – Voters from around the commonwealth cast their ballots Tuesday to determine which candidate will represent the Democratic Party in Virginia’s 2021 race for governor, but the turnout dropped by about 11% compared to the 2017 primary. In total, more than 488,100 people voted in the party’s...
Virginia StateWashington Post

The primary election reveals Virginia Democrats’ strength

Virginia’s Democratic primary election for statewide races on Tuesday revealed a dramatic contrast between the two major parties. Republicans decided not to conduct a primary election, instead opting for a bizarre, drive-through convention last month that drew only 30,000 votes. Democrats’ gubernatorial primary turned out 486,000, an impressive figure considering the race was not competitive. That was about 90 percent of the turnout in 2017, a hotly contested gubernatorial race between Ralph Northam and Tom Perriello. This year’s contest also far exceeded the next highest turnout — roughly 319,000 in 2009.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

European politics offers a filibuster warning

Sen. Joe Manchin, the only statewide elected Democrat in West Virginia, has been called an "upholder of white supremacy" and has been compared to segregationists for his refusal to abolish the filibuster. Along with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Manchin is confronted by reporters about his support of the filibuster on...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

39 professors wrestle with DC statehood and the 23rd Amendment

With the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee holding hearings today on S. 51, a bill to turn most of the nation’s capital into our 51st state, it’s no surprise that exactly one month after the House passed a similar bill on a straight party-line vote, 39 scholars sent congressional leaders a letter explaining why a constitutional amendment will not be required, contrary to what many others have long thought, including Justice Departments since the time of Attorney General Robert Kennedy.