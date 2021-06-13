Changes have to be made with Democratic Party in West Virginia

WASHINGTON, June 17 -- The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in West Virginia for the week ending June 17. WASHINGTON, June 13 -- Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., has introduced legislation (H.R. 3851) to "improve support for research and development of advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing techniques and workforce."The bill was introduced on June 11 and was co-sponsored by Reps. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, Peter Meijer, R-Mich., Deborah K. Ross, D-N.C., Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., and David B. McKinley, R-W.Va. It was referred to the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.For more information, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, 1431 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-2815; or in district offices at 4201 Dominion Blvd., Ste. 110, Glen Allen, VA 23060; 804/401-4110; 9104 Courthouse Road, Ste. 249, Spotsylvania, VA 22553; 540/321-6130.