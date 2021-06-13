Cancel
Moore was nearly forced to quit in 2019, now he’s scoring at Euro 2020

Cover picture for the article• Covered two Olympics, a pair of Rugby World Cups and two British & Irish Lions tours. • Previously rugby editor, and became senior writer in 2018. Wales striker Kieffer Moore is only 28 but has already lived many lives. He once worked as a lifeguard while playing for Truro City back in 2012; then, two years ago, was nearly forced into retirement after fracturing his skull having being knocked unconscious for eight minutes while playing for Barnsley. Now he’s scoring goals in a major international tournament for his country.

