I had the privilege of being the one to cover last Friday night’s celebration of the undefeated state champion 1979-80 Lynn Classical basketball team — dubbed “The Classical Five” — and something struck me as I was walking back to my car afterward. It was sparked by something that John Hoffman said during the event, and that was that he hoped this celebration wasn’t the last of its kind. He pointed out that there are plenty of teams and players in the history of the city that deserve recognition, naming the St. Mary’s hockey team that went 100 games without a loss and the Harry Agganis Lynn Classical teams of the 1940s off the top of his head.