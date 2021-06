On Monday, Conroe Mayor Jody Czajkoski and members of the Conroe City Council, the local U.S. Army unit and members of the Montgomery County Veteran's Memorial Commission celebrated the birthday of the U.S. Army at the newly dedicated Veteran's Memorial Park in Conroe. The U.S. Army was founded on June 14, 1775 — more than a year before the Declaration of Independence — when the Continental Congress authorized the enlistment of expert riflemen to serve the Colonies for one year. A celebration also took place Monday night at the Conroe VFW Post 4709. For more about the Montgomery County Veteran’s Memorial Park visit honoredmission.org.