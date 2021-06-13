Cancel
Jarrod Schulz Wipes ‘Storage Wars’ From Instagram: Off The Show?!

Jarrod Schulz appears to have wiped any trace of Storage Wars from his Instagram profile recently. The A&E star caught the attention of media outlets when he uploaded a photo of himself and his girlfriend on his profile today. As those who follow him know, he rarely posts anything personal on his profile. So, this was a HUGE deal for his followers. In fact, many of those who followed him actually had no idea that he and Brandi Passante were no longer together.

