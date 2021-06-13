Cancel
.@FusionLax Saturday boys' summaries

 10 days ago

Fusion Lacrosse, the sponsor for the Philly boys’ high summaries, offers elite coaching and travel teams as well as comprehensive training and events for both box and outdoor lacrosse. Click here to get more information about Fusion Lacrosse.

Tennisphillylacrosse.com

.@1stStartLax Wednesday girls’ summaries

1st Start Lacrosse is a program dedicated to younger boys and girls who are looking to start lacrosse and get comfortable with a stick in their hands! No equipment needed, just a lacrosse stick and tennis ball that will be provided every session. At 1st Start, you will learn the game from experienced teachers and coaches from the area who have all played the game at a high level. You will learn lacrosse every week through fun drills and games! Spring signups are open now at four locations by clicking here.
Homewood, ILhfchronicle.com

H-F varsity boys track & field ready for state meet Saturday

The Homewood-Flossmoor boys varsity track & field team will be competing for top honors in seven events during the IHSA state meet at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday. The team placed second in the sectional meet Wednesday, June 9, when H-F track & field members qualified for state. In 2018 and 2019, H-F was state runner-up in IHSA track & field competition.
BaseballPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Mischke: Prep Baseball Summaries

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.
SportsPosted by
NJ.com

UPDATED boys lacrosse state tourney brackets after Saturday’s TOC action

There is one week left in the boys lacrosse season. There have been some memorable moments in June as teams have navigated the state playoffs, won sectional title, secured group championships and made it into the state’s ultimate bracket: the Tournament of Champions. Check out the links below to see the up-to-date brackets for the 2021 state tournament:
SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Previews, picks for Saturday’s 1st round of boys lacrosse Tournament of Champions

This weekend, two teams will survive and advance in the state’s ultimate bracket. Below, NJ Advance Media breaks down the opening round of the Tournament of Champions, dissecting two showdowns between group champions on Saturday. Those battles will determine who moves on and makes it to the TOC semifinals, where undefeated Don Bosco Prep and Summit are waiting.
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Prep Saturday | Eastmont boys battle to 17-point win over Ike

YAKIMA — Not every game is easy. Despite the final score, the Wildcats had to earn every point Saturday night, batting to a 57-40 win over Eisenhower on the road. “We won, but it was a struggle the whole game,” Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez said. “We were just unable to put the ball in the basket as well as we usually do. There was one series where we had five offensive rebounds and six opportunities, but couldn’t convert.”
High SchoolOCRegister

Previews of SoCal Regional boys basketball championship games Saturday

CAPISTRANO VALLEY (15-3) VS. SANTA FE CHRISTIAN (19-4) Where, when: Santa Fe Christian, Saturday, 7 p.m. Outlook: Capistrano Valley travels to Solana Beach for this Regionals final. The Cougars lost to Chaminade 53-49 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship game. Capistrano Valley in the Regionals defeated Fairfax 52-38 in the first round and in a rematch defeated Chaminade 76-64 in the semifinals. The Cougars top players are Aidan O’Neill, Gavin O’Neill and Langston Redfield. Santa Fe Christian, which lost to St. Augustine in the CIF San Diego Section Open Division championship game, in the Regionals beat Heritage Christian 65-58 in the first round and Clovis West 72-70 in the semifinals.
Irene, SDYankton Daily Press

Amateur Baseball: Cardinals Double Up Menno 6-3

IRENE — Irene doubled up Menno 6-3 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday. Adam Gale had two hits for Irene. Jamison Kleinsasser doubled. Simon Healy and Marcus VanDriel each had a hit in the victory. Adam Walter posted two doubles and a single for Menno. Tyler Miller...
Swimming & Surfingnorthwestgeorgianews.com

High school track and boys swimming results (Thursday-Saturday): Plenty of local athletes shine at Big Red Last Chance Meet

Windsor boys win NoCo Series No. 4 meet, in Gilcrest: The Windsor boys scored 80 points to win the boys team title in front of runner-up Valley (75) in a field of 15 teams. In the 15-team girls standings, Weld Central (62) was the runner-up behind Heritage Christian Academy (89). In addition to their boys title, the Wizards placed fourth (54.5) in the girls standings. Greeley Central's girls (52) tied for fifth, and their boys (38) were eighth. Severance's boys (55) placed fifth, and its girls (49.5) were ninth. Highland's girls (42) were 10th, and its boys (26) placed 13th. In addition to its runner-up boys finish, host Valley placed 11th (33) in the girls standings. Frontier Academy's boys (34) were 10th and its girls (22.5) placed 12th. Roosevelt's boys (74) finished third, while its girls (21.5) were 13th. Weld Central complemented its runner-up girls performance with a sixth-place finish (48) in the boys standings. Greeley West's boys (27) were 12th, and its girls (14) were 14th. Windsor had a plethora of first-place finishes, from Devyn Thornton (12.65, girls 100; 18′ 7.25″, long jump; 37′ 3.75″, triple jump), Evan Zapf (6′ 1″, boys high jump), Danner Bakula (11′ 2″, boys pole vault) and Garrett Joens (41′ 3.25″, boys triple jump). Frontier Academy received first-place finishes from Madison Brosig (2:39.15, girls 800), its boys 400 relay (45.53) and its boys 800 relay (1:33.56). Weld Central had first-place finishes from Claire Daniel (52.36, girls 300 hurdles) and George Graybill (46′ 8″, boys shot put; 147′ 10.5″, discus). Placing first for Severance were its girls 800 relay (1:51.60), its girls 1,600 relay (4:35.55), its girls 3,200 relay (10:51.92) and freshman Caden Schweer (4:45.94, boys, 1,600). Greeley Central had first-place finishes from Serena Bunch (8′ 2″, girls pole vault), Heather Yackey (34′ 0.5″, girls shot put; 118′ 10″, discus) and from its boys 1,600 relay (3:43.73). Valley received first-place finishes from Jeff Gore (11.58, boys 100; 23.19, 200), Salomon Martinez (53.04, boys 400) and Aidan Brownell (43.16, boys 300 hurdles). Roosevelt had first-place finishes from Keaton Kaiser (21′ 3″, boys long jump).
SportsCBS Sports

Rangers' Brock Holt: Sitting against lefty

Holt is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Athletics. Holt will retreat to the bench against lefty Cole Irvin as Charlie Culberson takes over at the hot corner. He figures to be an option for Chris Woodward off the bench during the second game of the four-game set.