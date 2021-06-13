Kikè Hernandez gets drilled in head, is way tougher than you (Video)
Boston Red Sox utility man Kikè Hernandez took a pitch to the helmet, but remained in Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox were enjoying a two-game winning streak on Saturday afternoon prior to their game against the Toronto Blue Jays, as they looked to gain ground on the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East division lead. However, the Red Sox did receive quite the scare late in the contest from Kikè Hernandez, before being reminded just how tough of a player he truly is.fansided.com