Kikè Hernandez gets drilled in head, is way tougher than you (Video)

BOSTON (CBS) — Dennis Eckersley, as he often does, said it best: “I’ve seen it all! I mean, this is acid right here. What is going on?!?!”. Really, there wasn’t any better way to react to the countless moments of shock, surprise, agony and elation that was experienced by all participants and viewers of Tuesday night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, in a game where first place was on the line.