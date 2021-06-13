Cancel
Judge halts Biden’s $4B financial aid program for farmers of color

By Kathianne Boniello
New York Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge has put the brakes on a nearly $4 billion Biden administration effort intended to provide debt relief to farmers of color, noting that the program doesn’t even consider the financial status of applicants — just their race. The relief program, launched in March under Biden’s American Rescue...

nypost.com
Related
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Analysis says Biden’s tax plan will effectively cut lower- and middle-class wages

Here’s something new to worry about when it comes to President Biden’s tax plan: It could hit you in the paycheck. A new analysis from the Tax Policy Center shows the White House’s plan to hike the minimum rate on corporate taxes to 28 percent from the current rate of 21 percent will effectively hit the finances of lower- and middle-income taxpayers to the tune of $300 — in the form of lower wages.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Labor shortfall will become a labor crisis unless Biden acts on immigration

As the pandemic subsides, too few workers are returning to jobs. The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced last week that in April U.S. employers reached the highest number of open jobs on record, nearly 9.3 million. This shattered the previous record of 8.3 million set one month earlier. April saw the largest ever recorded one-month increase in job openings, which have increased by 2.5 million since December.
Congress & CourtsWNCY

House Ag Chair Says USDA Discrimination Lawsuits Are Shameful

House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott calls lawsuits against aid for minority farmers “shameful.” Congress gave the Department of Agriculture money to help with debt relief to Black, American Indian, Hispanic, Asian American, or Pacific Islander farmers. However, there are farmers suing USDA over the aid program included in the American Rescue Plan relief package.
POTUSFortune

Pressure mounts on Biden to nominate permanent FDA head as dissatisfaction with agency grows

The Food and Drug Administration's stunning decision earlier this month to approve a controversial, first-of-its kind Alzheimer's treatment called Aduhelm from Biogen took many in the biotech community by surprise. But the political implications for the FDA and the future of its senior leadership, as well the agency's relationship with the industry it oversees, are still far from clear as President Joe Biden has yet to decide who to nominate as a permanent FDA commissioner.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Student Loan Cancellation For Every Student Loan Borrower, But This Poll Is Misleading

Do a majority of Americans really think all student loan borrowers should get their student loans cancelled?. Here’s what you need to know. The ongoing debate about student loan cancellation has attracted opinions from all corners. Some say wide-scale student loan cancellation an essential policy that will stimulate the economy, reduce disparities, and help student loan borrowers start a family, buy a home and save for retirement. Others say student loan cancellation is a massive wealth transfer borne by federal taxpayers that is unfair to the 80% of adult Americans who either don’t have student loans or who didn’t go to college. Adding fuel to the fire, a new poll claims that 52% of Americans support “blanket loan forgiveness for all borrowers.” However, the results are misleading. Here’s why.
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

Georgia congressman calls lawsuit against race-based aid for farmers 'discrimination at its worst'

A Democratic congressman blasted a lawsuit against the Biden administration's $4 billion race-based federal relief program for farmers as "racial discrimination at its worst." "I strongly support and thank [Agriculture] Secretary Vilsack for standing up and fighting for this critical, urgent and much-needed legislation. This shameful lawsuit is racial discrimination at its worst against our nation’s Black farmers and socially disadvantaged farmers – and I do not say this lightly, because white farmers already own 98 percent of all the farmland in the United States and Black farmers own just one percent," Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., said in a statement on Monday.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden Administration Will Make It Easier For Student Loan Borrowers To Get A Mortgage

The Biden administration is easing federal mortgage lending rules to give student loan borrowers a better shot at being approved for a home mortgage. The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) announced changes to its student loan calculations that should make it easier for student loan borrowers to obtain mortgage approval. The policy change centers on the removal of the current requirement that FHA mortgage lenders calculate a borrower’s monthly student loan payment as 1% of their outstanding student loan balance for loans that are not fully amortizing or are not in repayment. This includes borrowers who are in an approved deferment or forbearance, or who are only required to make relatively small payments under an income-based repayment plan.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Sanders: Biden and I are 'taking a look at reality for working families' for infrastructure plan

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said on Sunday that he and President Biden are focused on working families amid infrastructure package negotiations. Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," Sanders said he believes lawmakers are becoming "bogged down in numbers" and that it is more important for them to look at the "needs of the American people, what's going on right now."
POTUSWashington Post

Some states are cutting off emergency food-assistance programs and making it harder to qualify

States around the country are attempting to make it harder for needy families to access federal food-assistance programs. Republican lawmakers in Ohio, Arizona, Arkansas, Missouri, Montana and others have proposed more restrictive policies to qualify for food assistance, cutting off benefits to those who have saved a little money or who drive a halfway decent car, or adding paperwork requirements to document tiny changes in income and efforts to find work.
Agricultureagupdate.com

U.S. options for immigrant labor limited by seasonality

DES MOINES — Choose any industry in the U.S., and chances are it’s looking for workers. The livestock industry is no exception, says Kerry Scott with másLabor, a company based in Virginia that connects employers with seasonal and full-time workers. Scott spoke at the World Pork Expo June 9. He...