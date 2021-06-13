Judge halts Biden’s $4B financial aid program for farmers of color

Do a majority of Americans really think all student loan borrowers should get their student loans cancelled?. Here’s what you need to know. The ongoing debate about student loan cancellation has attracted opinions from all corners. Some say wide-scale student loan cancellation an essential policy that will stimulate the economy, reduce disparities, and help student loan borrowers start a family, buy a home and save for retirement. Others say student loan cancellation is a massive wealth transfer borne by federal taxpayers that is unfair to the 80% of adult Americans who either don’t have student loans or who didn’t go to college. Adding fuel to the fire, a new poll claims that 52% of Americans support “blanket loan forgiveness for all borrowers.” However, the results are misleading. Here’s why.