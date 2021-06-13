Cancel
UFC

Eryk Anders wins UFC rematch against Darren Stewart

By Stephen M. Smith
tdalabamamag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the Crimson Tide saw a former linebacker return to the winner’s column of mixed martial arts. Eryk Anders had a rematch tonight versus Darren Stewart at UFC 263. After the first fight ended in a draw, Anders was the aggressor against Stewart. During the third round, the 2009 BCS National Champion took control of the fight. He hit Stewart with multiple body shots and dominated him in the corner of the cage. Stewart took a lot of left-hand shots from Anders, and it ultimately led to “Ya Boi” winning his 14th career fight. He grabbed the victory by unanimous decision and has a 14-5 record.

tdalabamamag.com
