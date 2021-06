Protect your AirTag on your pet with the Nomad Rugged Pet Tag for AirTag. This AirTag accessory has an IP67 rating that makes it handle both dust and water. It also has a durable TPU overmold and a polycarbonate frame. That way, no matter where your furry friend goes, your Apple tracking device will stay safe. Moreover, you can make this pet tag your own with customized text on the optional stainless steel insert. It’s a great place to put your pet’s name and your phone number. Furthermore, this pet accessory includes a built-in keyring hole and keyring. So you can attach this practical gadget to anything you want to keep tabs on, such as leashes, collars, luggage, keys, etc.