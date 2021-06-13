Royals' Ronald Bolanos: Works in bulk relief

Dobnak (finger) covered two innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 14-3 loss to the Astros, giving up six runs on seven hits while striking out two. Due to bruising on one of his fingers, Dobnak was forced to pitch with a fake nail in his last start Wednesday against the Yankees. The right-hander still struggled to get a feel for his pitches in the outing, as he was crushed for eight runs on 11 hits -- including four long balls -- and three walks while lasting 4.2 innings. The Twins didn't specify after the outing that Dobnak would be moved to the bullpen, but that came to fruition when manager Rocco Baldelli said that the newly recalled Bailey Ober would get another start during the upcoming week. Though Dobnak faltered in his long-relief appearance Sunday, he may get another look in the rotation after all. MIchael Pineda (forearm) exited his start after 64 pitches, and he appears likely to require a trip to the injured list. Minnesota could turn to Dobnak to take the hill for Pineda's next start, which is tentatively set to come next weekend in Texas.