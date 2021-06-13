Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants' Caleb Baragar: Records save in return from IL

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Baragar picked up the save in a 2-1 win over the Nationals in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing an unearned run on one hit in one inning. Baragar came on for the eighth inning -- as the seventh San Francisco pitcher -- to protect a 2-0 lead and immediately surrendered an RBI double to bring the winning run to the plate. Fortunately, he was able to induce a double play after hitting Victor Robles and forced Trea Turner to pop out for the final out of the game and his first career save. The lefty has impressed with only a single earned run allowed in 18.1 innings this year for a sterling 0.49 ERA, though a 3.61 FIP indicates a good portion of that has been luck.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#San Francisco#Era#Fip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
NFLBirmingham Star

Giants' Judge: Saquon Barkley attacking return; no timetable

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley continues to recover from a torn ACL he suffered last September, and coach Joe Judge likes where Barkley stands in the process. Judge declined to provide a timetable for Barkley's return to action, but his overall reviews of Barkley's rehab were positive. "He...
MLBMarin Independent Journal

SF Giants activate two pitchers, place Alex Dickerson on IL, cut Matt Wisler

A Giants roster that’s been in flux throughout the first two-plus months of the season underwent even more changes Wednesday as the club added two pitchers, cut a reliever and placed left fielder Alex Dickerson on the injured list for the second time this year. Dickerson exited Tuesday’s win over...
MLBmemphissun.com

Cardinals activate SS Paul DeJong from IL

The St. Louis Cardinals activated shortstop Paul DeJong from the injured list prior to Friday's road game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong had been sidelined since May 12 due to a non-displaced left rib fracture. He was batting eighth in Friday's game. DeJong told reporters he will wear padding under...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski close to returning from injured list, hits on field before game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Just as the Giants put yet another outfielder on the injured list, they’re edging closer to getting their right fielder back. Mike Yastrzemski said on the field before Wednesday’s game at Texas that he believes he’s on track to return on or about when he’s eligible to do so, which is Saturday. Yastrzemski, who has been out for a week with a right thumb sprain, took batting practice at Globe Life Park, and he’d made manager Gabe Kapler’s day Tuesday with a hearty handshake.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros Set To Activate OF Michael Brantley From IL

In his weekly spot with SportsTalk 790, Astros manager Dusty Baker announced that Michael Brantley had been activated from the 10-day injury list. Brantley missed more than two weeks with tightness in his hamstring. Astros Manager Dusty Baker tells @SportsMT on 790 that Michael Brantley is back in the lineup...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Belt: On base four times in return

Belt (oblique) went 3-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Tuesday's 9-4 win over Texas. Belt spent just under two weeks on the injured list. He was productive in his return, notching his first multi-hit game since May 8. The first baseman is slashing .246/.366/.483 with eight home runs, 21 RBI, 21 runs scored and two stolen bases in 142 plate appearances. He is likely to resume a near-everyday role going forward, although it wouldn't be surprising to see the 33-year-old receive maintenance days at times.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Steven Duggar: Records stolen base

Duggar went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-4 win over Texas. The outfielder has gone 6-for-20 (.300) through six games in June. Duggar has been solid at the plate with a .306/.366/.541 slash line across 93 plate appearances. He's added four home runs, 14 RBI, 16 runs scored and two steals, mainly as a depth outfielder. With Mike Yastrzemski (thumb) and Alex Dickerson (back) ailing, Duggar, Mike Tauchman and LaMonte Wade could be San Francisco's outfield trio in the near term.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Zack Littell gets start for Giants at Texas, Dickerson to IL

Jun. 9—ARLINGTON, Texas — Reliever Zack Littell is getting the start for the Giants at Texas in the finale of the two-game series, making it a bullpen game for San Francisco. Manager Gabe Kapler indicated that Littell, a right-hander, is getting the start for matchup reasons while declining to get...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Giants have multiple options for punt returners

Last year, there was really not much more than one. Now, there could be three. Just like that, the Giants have a line forming to handle punt return duties. Safety Jabrill Peppers had 15 punt returns last season and averaged 12.5 yards. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, signed as a free agent, had 53 career punt returns for the Titans and averaged 8.8 yards. Receiver Kadarius Toney, the Giants’ first-round draft pick, had 11 punt returns last season at Florida, averaged 12.6 yards and took one back for a touchdown.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Giants RB Barkley has no fear returning from torn ACL

Saquon Barkley isn’t spending a lot of time worrying whether he will return from a major knee injury and be the same running back who gave defensive coordinators headaches preparing for the New York Giants. His status is uncertain with the start of the NFL season three months away. All...
MLBNBC Sports

Giants place Dickerson on IL, make changes to bullpen mix

Even though Alex Dickerson has a history of back problems and came out of Tuesday night's game with back tightness, the Giants were optimistic their starting left fielder would be okay. A few hours later, things had changed. Dickerson's back was still tight Wednesday morning and the Giants took the...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Caleb Baragar joins Giants at Nationals Park, close to coming off IL

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Giants’ overworked bullpen got one bit of good news, really, Thursday when the team’s game at Nationals Park was washed out. San Francisco used six pitchers at Texas on Tuesday and again Wednesday, then didn’t arrive at their Washington hotel until 11 p.m. Wednesday, so an unexpected night off wasn’t the worst development. Plus, the team’s relief corps likely will get a big left-handed boost in the next day or two. Caleb Baragar joined the Giants at Nationals Park after a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento and he said he’s ready to go.
BaseballYardbarker

Rangers vs Giants: Starting Lineups, Ian Kennedy Goes To IL

San Francisco Giants (38-22) at Texas Rangers (23-39) SF: RHP Zack Littell (0-0, 1.65 ERA) TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (4-0, 2.06 ERA) NOTE: Joey Gallo is sitting out on Wednesday nursing a sore groin, but is expected to be in the lineup on Friday night in Los Angeles. Nate Lowe is given a day off (no health issues).
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Nearing return

Yastrzemski (thumb) is on track to return during the Giants' weekend series against the Nationals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Yastrzemski has been on the 10-day IL with a sprained right thumb since June 3, but he could return when he's first eligible. The team doesn't plan to push him if his thumb is still bothering him this weekend, but the outfielder is getting close to returning.
MLBConnecticut Post

Dodgers' Bellinger returns to IL with left hamstring strain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is returning to the injured list with a left hamstring strain. Los Angeles recalled right-hander Mitch White before Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies to take the roster spot of Bellinger, who left Friday’s game against Texas in the fifth inning.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants take reliever Baragar off IL, send Estrada out

With the forecast increasingly looking as if the Giants and Nationals will be able to get in Friday night's game — or at least start it — San Francisco made a transaction to bolster the bullpen. Left-hander Caleb Baragar returned from the injured list after missing 10 games with elbow inflammation, and to make room for him, the Giants optioned infielder Thairo Estrada back to Triple-A Sacramento.
MLBMLB

Graveman returns from COVID IL, joins 'pen

CLEVELAND -- After 19 long days, the Mariners finally have their best reliever back. Kendall Graveman was activated from the COVID IL ahead of Friday’s series opener against Cleveland and will return to the bullpen after a nearly month-long hiatus. “I’m just thankful I'm healthy,” Graveman said at Progressive Field....
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Caleb Baragar returns, Thairo Estrada optioned, and Scott Kazmir outrighted

The San Francisco Giants made a series of moves on Friday shortly before their (hopeful) series opener against the Washington Nationals. Left-handed reliever Caleb Baragar has been activated from the 10-day Injured List, and will be available out of the bullpen. To make room on the roster for Baragar, infielder...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants: Caleb Barager optioned in surprising move

The SF Giants made a surprising roster move on Sunday by optioning reliever Caleb Baragar to Triple-A. The left-handed hurler has been one of the better relievers for the Giants and this was likely the product of him having optionability. San Francisco did not need to make a roster move...