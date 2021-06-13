Cancel
MLB

Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Four innings of one hit ball

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Rodriguez started Game 2 of Saturday's 2-1 doubleheader loss to San Francisco, allowing no runs on one hit and three walks with two strikeouts in four innings. He received a no-decision. Making his first start of 2021 and his first appearance since 2019, Rodriguez engaged in an abbreviated pitcher's duel...

