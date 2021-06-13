Giants' Jarlin Garcia: Logs clean inning

The Washington Nationals bullpen will have their work cut out for them on Friday night as Max Scherzer left his scheduled start after throwing just 12 pitches against the San Francisco Giants. Scherzer could be seen wincing and going down into a squat before being checked out by Manager Dave Martinez and the team trainer. After tossing a warm-up pitch, the Nats ace was removed from the game after getting just one out. No word yet on the injury or the potential extent of the ailment, but an update should come from the Nationals soon.