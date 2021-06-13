Cancel
Giants' Jarlin Garcia: Logs clean inning

 10 days ago

Garcia pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout in a 2-1 win over Washington in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader. Garcia followed opener Connor Menez in the bullpen game. The strategy worked for San Francisco, as only Caleb Baragar allowed a run (unearned) in the eighth inning of the game. Garcia has a 3.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB across 22.1 innings this season. He's picked up a save, a blown save and two holds, but the lefty is likely to see mainly low-leverage work.

