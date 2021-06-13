Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Registers steal Saturday

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Lopez went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-2 loss to Oakland. With Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring) out again, Lopez has regained a regular presence in the starting nine. The 26-year-old has a .224/.320/.301 slash line with six stolen bases, 10 RBI and 25 runs scored through 186 plate appearances this year. He's added three triples and six doubles. Lopez is likely to handle the strong side of a platoon at shortstop, with Hanser Alberto taking weak-side duties.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hanser Alberto
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBallfans.co

What happens to Royals infielder Nicky Lopez now that Adalberto Mondesi is back?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nicky Lopez’s whirlwind of a season just took another twist. The life of Lopez, the Royals’ second baseman-turned-shortstop in the absence of Adalberto Mondesi, has seemed to revolve around the oft-injured Mondesi’s health the past few months. Optioned to Triple-A Omaha during a poor stretch of...
MLBWichita Eagle

With Kansas City Royals Adalberto Mondesi off the IL, where does Nicky Lopez go?

Nicky Lopez’s whirlwind of a season just took another twist. The life of Lopez, the Royals’ second baseman-turned-shortstop in the absence of Adalberto Mondesi, has seemed to revolve around the oft-injured Mondesi’s health the past few months. Optioned to Triple-A Omaha during a poor stretch of hitting in spring training,...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Likely to lose work to Mondesi

Lopez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. After starting at shortstop in 10 of the Royals' first 14 games of June while slashing a respectable .267/.389/.300, Lopez's time as an everyday player looks to be over. Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring) was limited to a bench role Tuesday after being reinstated from the injured list, but he'll handle shortstop duties Wednesday and should be able to play the position on a regular basis moving forward. Lopez will likely operate as the top backup for both Mondesi and Whit Merrifield in the middle infield.
MLBallfans.co

The Nicky Lopez appreciation thread

Earlier this season, former beat writer Jeffrey Flanagan, now unfettered from his beat responsibilities, let loose with some opinions on his time covering the Royals. In particular, he had thoughts on how the fanbase treated Nicky Lopez, going from excoriating the Royals for not calling him up despite some flaws to his game, to turning on Nicky when his bat became an obvious black hole in the lineup. Flanagan called on fans to “appreciate him” for being an “incredible defender.”
MLBfantasypros.com

Depth Chart Review: Tyler Glasnow, Wander Franco Time, & Matt Manning’s Debut

The injury to Tyler Glasnow headlines this week’s depth chart review. Regardless of your take on Glasnow before the season, there’s no denying his dominance through the first two-plus months of the season. We’ll touch on who fills in for Glasnow on the Rays in that section. Oh, and this person named Wander Franco is receiving the call to the big leagues. Outside of the Rays players, we have several deep-league players who gain an increase in playing time with injuries to the starter. As always, we have a full slate of injuries, news, and notes for many fantasy-relevant players. Let’s get after it.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Nicky Two Strikes Struck Down to One Hamstring

For the second straight season, White Sox second baseman has been felled by a major injury. Last year, Chicago was “lucky” to just lose Madrigal for less than half of the season, with a shoulder injury than ended up needing surgery in the offseason. This year, Madrigal will be shelved...
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Oakland wins over Royals Saturday

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson had four hits, including his 16th home run, and the Oakland Athletics roughed up Kansas City rookie Jackson Kowar in romping past the Royals 11-2. Matt Chapman also connected and drove in three runs. Skye Bolt added his first career home run for the A’s. James Kaprielian overcame control issues and pitched two-hit ball over six innings. The highly touted Kowar was tagged for four runs on five hits and three walks in just 1 1/3 innings.
MLBnumberfire.com

Hanser Alberto starting at second base for Royals on Saturday

Kansas City Royals infielder Hanser Alberto is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Alberto will make his 12th appearance at second after Nicky Lopez was shifted to shortstop and Adalberto Mondesi was given a break. In a matchup against left-hander Martin Perez, our models project Alberto...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/21

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBHenry County Daily Herald

Ronald Acuna Jr. homers as Braves split DH with Mets

Ronald Acuna Jr. again homered for the lone run in a split-salvaging second game of a doubleheader Monday night, when his fifth-inning shot lifted the visiting Atlanta Braves to a 1-0 win over the New York Mets. In the opener, Jacob deGrom allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Won't start Saturday

Bubic will not start Saturday's game against the Red Sox and will be available out of the bullpen beginning Friday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Bubic originally lined up to take the ball Saturday, but the Royals have opted to skip him and Jackson Kowar with the club having an off day Thursday and another off day Monday. Both Bubic and Kowar will be available out of the bullpen Friday and it's not clear what the Royals are planning to do with their rotation past this weekend. Brad Keller and Mike Minor will move up to start Saturday and Sunday respectively.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals: Saturday jersey giveaway sparks memories

The KC Royals have a special treat for the first 10,000 fans who enter Kauffman Stadium Saturday afternoon (June 19) for the club’s scheduled 3:10 p.m. CT game with Boston. It’s a taste of club history—a replica of the “away” (road) jersey the Royals wore in 1970, their second season ever.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Registers first steal

Hays went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 7-1 win over Toronto. Hays knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, then added his first stolen base of the season. The outfielder went 0-for-14 in his first four games back from the injured list, but he's now gone 4-for-13 in his last three contests. Overall, Hays has a .233/.299/.420 slash line with six home runs, 18 RBI and 26 runs scored across 166 plate appearances.
MLBwtvbam.com

Cameron’s extra innings RBI helps Tigers avoid sweep against Angels

ANAHEIM, CA (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers managed to avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels as Daz Cameron hit a go-ahead two run single in the top of the tenth of Detroit’s 5-3 in Anaheim. Miguel Cabrera knocked in two runs for Detroit....
MLBKansas City Star

No carryover for Kansas City Royals on Saturday as they fall at home 7-1 to Red Sox

The Kansas City Royals snapped out of their losing streak on Friday night, but they weren’t able to build any further momentum when they took the field again a day later. The Royals and starting pitcher Brad Keller fell victim to a game-changing four-run fifth inning by the Boston Red Sox that broke open a tie game, and the Royals couldn’t bounce back as they suffered a 7-1 loss in front of an announced 24,568 at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Royals have lost 12 of their last 14 games.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Starling Marte: Pair of steals Saturday

Marte went 1-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored during Saturday's 11-1 win over the Cubs. Marte stole second base in the first and third innings, marking his first game this season with multiple swiped bags. The outfielder has fared well since returning from a rib injury May 28, tallying 22 hits (eight XBH) to go along with seven stolen bases across 67 at-bats.
MLBSportsGrid

Adalberto Mondesi Placed on 10-Day IL

Https://twitter.com/alec_lewis/status/1407034374407794692. Mondesi will be headed to the IL for the third time already this season. He was removed from Sunday’s game vs. the Red Sox, and it was revealed after the game that he suffered a left oblique strain. He previously missed time with a right oblique strain and a left hamstring injury, and it’s unclear just how long he’ll miss due to his current injury. Ryan O’Hearn has been recalled in a corresponding roster move.
MLBRoyals Review

Jackson Kowar set to start from the bullpen

Jackson Kowar was seen to have gotten off on the wrong foot in the early stage of his career. Seeing this, Kansas City Royals decided for the 24-year-old right-hander to make his progress into the Major League through the bullpen. The 24-year-old pitcher has only registered two starts, but he...