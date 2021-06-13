Royals' Nicky Lopez: Registers steal Saturday
Lopez went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-2 loss to Oakland. With Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring) out again, Lopez has regained a regular presence in the starting nine. The 26-year-old has a .224/.320/.301 slash line with six stolen bases, 10 RBI and 25 runs scored through 186 plate appearances this year. He's added three triples and six doubles. Lopez is likely to handle the strong side of a platoon at shortstop, with Hanser Alberto taking weak-side duties.www.cbssports.com