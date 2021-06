(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota Lynx fans can get a COVID-19 vaccine at tonight's (Saturday) home game against L-A. Hy-Vee is offering the free onsite shots. Wolves and Lynx C-E-O Ethan Casson says the walk-up vaccination in the Target Center box office lobby will be an easy access opportunity to encourage Minnesotans to get vaccinated. A ticket to the game is not required to get the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine from 4 to 7 p-m. Masks are required in the building.