Kim Kardashian Voices This Character In Paw Patrol

Kim Kardashian’s unconventional quest to be a lawyer has hit a conventional roadblock—again. She’s failed the First-Year Law Students’ Exam for the second time, she said during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale Thursday. The California exam, also known as the “baby bar,” is for legal students who aren’t going to law school, and a passing score is a requirement to take the actual bar exam. In the episode, Kardashian revealed she scored a 463, which is 11 points worse than the 474 she got when she first took it—both far removed from the minimum passing score of 560. She partly attributed her first score to her family’s bout with COVID-19, TMZ reports, which took place in the heat of her study time. “It is what it is,” she deadpanned in a confessional during Thursday’s episode. “I just need to not stress about it. There’s so many other f--king stressful things going on.”